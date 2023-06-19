Zion Williamson trade rumours: Can the Trail Blazers make a deal?

The Portland Trail Blazers may be in for a surprise

It’s a start NBA Draft A week and rumors are spreading faster than ever before Thursday.

The questions we’ve been asking for weeks and months will finally get an answer this week: Will the Blazers keep the selection or trade it for a star player around Damian Lillard, effectively keeping him with the franchise?

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst says the Blazers have been “aggressive” in trying to trade her.

Portland is trying some pretty aggressive moves from what I’ve been able to get. I have no idea how subtle it all is, but they’re swinging. …[A rebuild] Not the direction they are going at all. This is not my intel at all. If it is considered, it will not be discussed outside the family.”

The name that has been popping up in the trade talks is New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, and Bill Simmons gave the biggest indication he could make a move with what he said on his page. Latest podcast episode.

“The Zionist thing is a real, real, real subplot. I had someone tell me yesterday — I trust — that it wouldn’t be [the Pelicans] before Thursday.”

It’s also important to note that the Blazers and Pelicans have recently worked together in another big trade. That was 16 months ago when the Blazers traded CJ McCollum to the Pelicans in a blockbuster deal just before the trade deadline.

Matt Moore of Action Network explained this in a recent article:

There’s a pre-existing relationship between the Blazers and Pelicans front office after their agreement two years ago to send CJ McCollum and Larry Nance to New Orleans. This helps lubricate the wheels. Williamson is a high-stakes, high-reward big swing game. This potential trade doesn’t resolve defensive issues with Lillard, but if the options are a discount with the Pelicans for Zion or pay-out for OG Anunoby, Zion looks like a great value.

However, it looks like the Pelicans would be open to trading Zion if they could get in a position to draft Scoot Henderson. However, there’s a good chance the Charlotte Hornets will pick Henderson at number two, and the Pelicans won’t trade Williamson to get to number three and take Brandon Miller, who plays a similar role to Brandon Ingram.

There could be a chance for the Blazers and Pelicans to make a three-team deal with the Hornets until New Orleans guarantees they will get Henderson.

What would this potential deal look like?

The deal may be a rough draft, but the basis for this potential deal makes sense for all parties involved.

The Blazers give up third place, but get Zion in return, making Portland a playoff contender once again in the Western Conference.

The Hornets must sacrifice the No. 2 pick, but get the third pick, which would give them a chance at Miller. They also cleared his place in the rotation by trading an expensive contract at Gordon Hayward and got Anfernee Simons as their point guard to pair with LaMelo Ball and moved up 13 points from 27th to 14th, giving them another lottery pick to work with.

Then, the Pelicans get the most wanted player in the deal in Scoot Henderson, but get rid of Zion’s massive contract that they don’t want to pay anymore.

However, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, and if you consider the fact that this trade will essentially keep the lady in Portland, it’s a win-win for all parties involved.

