The Chiefs open the underdog round against the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will go on the road to play in their sixth straight AFC Championship game: The reigning Super Bowl champions will travel to M&T Bank Stadium to face the Baltimore Ravens. The game is scheduled to start at 2pm Arrowhead time. The game will be on CBS – locally on KCTV/5 – with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call.

The Chiefs reached this point entering the postseason with an 11-6 regular season record which gave them the No. 3 seed in the AFC. In the Wild Card Round, they defeated the Miami Dolphins 26-7 at GEHA Stadium at Arrowhead Stadium — and then on Sunday, they picked up a 27-24 divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

The Ravens' 13-4 record allowed them to enter the playoffs with the No. 1 seed. After not making the Wild Card round, they hosted the Houston Texans on Saturday, ending Houston's season with a 34-10 win.

according to DraftKings SportsbookKansas City opened as a three-point underdog in the game.

