January 22, 2024

Jonah Jackson injury update: Lions LG expected to miss NFC Championship

Joy Love January 22, 2024 2 min read

According to a report from ESPN, Jonah Jackson is expected to miss the Detroit Lions' upcoming game, but it's possible he could return this season.

According to a report by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Detroit Lions are starting left guard Jonah Jackson “underwent surgery for a minor meniscus tear.” He is expected to miss NFC Championship Match vs San Francisco 49ers.

On the plus side, if the Lions win and they advance to powerIt's possible Jackson could return to game action. Jackson was having a great game before the injury and having him back this season will likely be a huge advantage.

During his post-game press conference, Lions coach Dan Campbell indicated Jackson would likely miss this weekend's game, and offered his support to Kayode Awosika, who filled in at left guard after the injury.

“Yes, I thought Yode (Kayode Awosika) stepped up,” Campbell said. “That was good to see. He went right in there, and I think we got five steps in the first game out of the gate, and he went in there and did a really good job. Yode has continued to really improve over the last couple of years. He's kind of matured and grown. And in “The last time we played Tampa, he was there for us, so. But I thought he did some really good things. Jonah and Brock (Wright), we'll see. It doesn't look good for next week, but we'll see.”

While Campbell was pleased with Awosika in the moments after the game, it's fair to wonder whether he would have stuck to the same perspective after rewatching the game – because the advanced stats weren't kind. Per PFF, Awosika allowed five pressures on 28 snaps. while ESPN's NextGen Stats credited him with allowing seven pressures.

