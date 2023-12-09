Braves acquire Max Stassi and David Fletcher

The Braves acquire catcher Max Staci And a player David Fletcher From the Angels minor league first baseman Evan White And the Savior Tyler ThomasESPN’s Jeff Passan reports (X link). Atlanta had six open spots on the 40-man roster, so they won’t need to make any additional roster moves.

It’s a strange trade for the brave, who don’t need help. Atlanta has Sean Murphy For starters and re-signing Travis d’Arnaud to an $8 million deal to serve as a backup. Stassi gives them an experienced and somewhat expensive third player on the roster. Since they’re unlikely to want to carry all three — and none of them can be sent to the minor leagues — Passan She suggests They can look forward to turning on Stassi again during the offseason.

Atlanta has already flipped three players they acquired in trades later in the offseason. Right-hander Jackson Cowaradded from the royal family of Kyle Wrightwent to the Mariners in the trade that brought him Jared Kelenic. As part of the Kilin trade, the Braves agreed to receive a salary from underwater contracts for left-handers Marco Gonzalez And white. Gonzales was dealt to the Pirates for a minimum return on Tuesday, while White himself has now been shipped away in this swap with the Angels.

Now they can try to move Stassi, who is under contract worth $7 million next season. He also guaranteed a $500,000 buyout on a $7.5 million team option for the 2025 campaign. The Halos have signed him to an extension on the heels of a combined .250/.333/.452 pitch between 2020-21. This contract did not work as the organization envisioned. Stassi fell to a .180/.267/.303 line during a personal-high 375 plate appearances in 2022.

The 32-year-old did not appear at all in 2023. Stassi started the season on the injured list with a left hip strain. While recovering from a mid-season hip problem, he remained away from the team to attend to a family issue. After the season Stassi and his wife Gabrielle open Their son was born three months premature in mid-April and spent the last few months in the neonatal intensive care unit. In November, Angels GM Perry Minasian told reporters that Stassi was planning to play in 2024 (link Via Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register).

In the final month of the season, the Angels placed Stassi on the restricted list. This has ensured he has not been paid for the past few weeks as part of the organisation’s ultimately successful effort to get below the luxury tax line. There’s no public indication that impacts the franchise’s relationship with the Stassi, but he also seemed like an unnecessary part of the roster. Logan O’Hop He emerged as a top option behind the plate with Theis died Support him.

Fletcher also signed an extension that was not executed. The first-time glove player signed to a $26 million guarantee in April 2021. At the time, the Angels envisioned him as a long-term starter at second base thanks to a strong performance in the shortened 2020 season. This seems an anomaly, as Fletcher’s offense evaporated over the ensuing three years. Going back to the start of the ’21 campaign, he’s a .259/.296/.327 hitter.

The Angels twice placed Fletcher on waivers this year. He played in just 33 MLB games while pitching in 85 contests at Triple-A Salt Lake. Fletcher made a significant amount of contact with minimal power impact at the upper minor league level, hitting .330/.382/.428 with a microscopic strikeout rate of 6.3% across 380 plate appearances.

Fletcher will make $6 million next season, is guaranteed $6.5 million in 2025 and will have at least a $1.5 million buyout option on the 26 club. That’s significantly higher than what he would have earned had he been a free agent this offseason. He is a plus defender at both second base, shortstop, and third base. For the Braves, he would serve as good depth at running back Ozzy bass, Orlando Arcia And Austin Riley. That’s the role I played Nikki Lopez In the second half of last season, but Atlanta included him Aaron Boomer Trade with the White Sox.

More is coming.