Report: Pat McAfee paid Aaron Rodgers ‘millions’ to appear weekly on the show

It’s good to be Aaron Rodgers.

Although he never enjoyed the level of support that his exploits seemed to justify, he created a lucrative source of media revenue for himself.

Andrew Marchand New York Post Reports that Pat McAfee He paid Rodgers “millions” to appear weekly in the season On the program.

Specifically, Marchand reported that Rodgers “receives over seven figures a year for participating in the show each week.” McAfee assured Marchand that Rodgers “definitely made more than a million dollars for us.”

The money appears to come from the global fees ESPN pays McAfee for the broadcast rights to his show. The total is reportedly about $17 million per year for five years.

Rodgers isn’t the only one getting paid. Marchand reports that Alabama coach Nick Saban is “the neighborhood” worth $1 million a year.

It is not uncommon for players and coaches to receive money for appearances on radio and television shows. These amounts are higher than any we have ever seen.

Frankly, McAfee got his money’s worth from Rodgers. (Frankly, it’s unclear whether Saban is the one moving the needle.)

This news should also provide a clear answer to those who criticize McAfee from time to time for not pursuing Rodgers more aggressively on issues like vaccines or related hot-button issues. Rodgers is no ordinary “interviewer.” It is an essential part of overall production. He is a paid member of the show.