Zendaya unfollows everyone on her Instagram account

Zendaya unfollowed everyone on Instagram.

The 27-year-old actress began 2024 with a social media cleanse, unfollowing everyone on the site, including colleagues, friends and even boyfriend Tom Holland.

The reason for this step, which came at the beginning of the new year, has not yet been explained.

The Spider-Man actress hasn't been very active on social media across the board in recent months, as her X account hasn't seen a new post since September.

Earlier this week, she shared a poster for her new movie Challengers on Instagram, along with a short message to her fans.

She wrote: “United April 26, I wish you all the best New Year.”

Before that, it had been more than three months since she had shared a relevant post on her page. At the time, she showed fans a photoshoot of herself wearing a polka-dot suit, complete with flowers made from recycled bottles.

Meanwhile, Zendaya was recently forced to deny that she and Tom were engaged.

The Greatest Showman star has been dating her co-star for three years, and fans speculated that the couple may have taken their relationship to the next level when she appeared to be wearing an engagement ring on that finger.

In a since-deleted post on her Instagram Story last month, she explained: “I can't post anything guys.

I posted it for my hat. Not like the ring on my right hand, guys, seriously.

“Do you think this is how I'll drop the news?” You think, like, what!

She captioned the original photo of a highlight of the show with: “Let me put the whole body back so you can all relax.”

Siren with Tom Holland at the 2021 Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet pose as they arrive for a UK screening of Dune in London in 2021

Tom admitted that he was “lucky” to have found a partner working in the same industry because they could talk about their experiences with mutual understanding.

Speaking on SmartLess, he said: “I'm lucky to have someone like Zendaya in my life.

“It's interesting to be in a romantic relationship with someone who is in the same boat as you.

“You can share your experiences and all that kind of stuff — that's worth its weight in gold.”