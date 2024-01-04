Steven Yeun talks about why he left Marvel's Thunderbolts movie

Steven Yeun is speaking out about his departure from Marvel's “Thunderbolts.”

While celebrating the opening of the Louis Vuitton pop-up store in West Hollywood on Wednesday night, Yeun spoke to diverseMark Malkin has spoken about his exit from “Thunderbolts,” citing last year's SAG-AFTRA strike as one of the reasons behind his decision to pull out of the upcoming anti-hero film.

“I think for me, the passage of time and things changing took me out of it,” Yoon explained. “But Jake [Schreier]I know he will do a great job.”

“I want to do a Marvel movie,” he added.

Yeun's involvement in the “Thunderbolts” movie was first reported in February, though Marvel has not officially confirmed his casting. “Paper Towns” director Jake Schreier is directing the film, while “Beef” creator Lee Sung Jin is writing the script from a first draft by “Black Widow” screenwriter Eric Pearson.

“Thunderbolts” temporarily halted production in May due to a WGA strike, and filming has yet to begin after dual strikes in Hollywood ended.

“It took a lot of email drafts to make sure I honestly conveyed how sorry I was to have to back out,” Yoon said.

When asked which Marvel movie he'd like to work on in the future, Yeun replied, “I think it's too early to say that. I probably upset a lot of people who left, so I'll just say, 'Thank you for having me.'”

“I have some ideas,” Yoon joked. “But I heard that if you put it there, you'll never get it, so I'll keep it close to my chest.”