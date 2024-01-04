Rage Against the Machine will “never tour or play live again,” says drummer Brad Wilk.

Rage against the machine They had to cancel their reunion tour, which had already undergone multiple postponements due to the pandemic, afterward Zach de la Rocha He injured his leg in Chicago in July of 2022, early in the tour. News of the cancellation arrived in October 2022, and since then there has been no news of a new or rescheduled tour. Drummer Brad Wilk She has now posted a statement saying no new dates are expected. “I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the canceled RATM shows,” he writes. “I don't want to limit people or myself any further. So, while there has been some communication that this might happen in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will never tour or play live again. I'm sorry For those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really hope it does…”

Tom Morello was previously asked if RATM was on hiatus in an interview with Rolling Stone In 2023, he said at the time: “If 'Rage Against the Machine' was on hiatus, 'Rage Against the Machine' would say, 'We're on hiatus.' And that didn't happen.”

RATM were in the lineup for Coachella 2020, which didn't happen due to Covid, and Paul Tollett, the festival's co-founder, said in August of 2021 that they would headline in 2022 instead. That didn't happen either, and with the 2024 lineup expected to drop at any time, some have been speculating that RATM could be on it. And with this news, it looks like they've officially come out.