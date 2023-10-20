Former SAG president slams Halloween costume strike rules as ‘ridiculous’

Hollywood Diversity Anti-Semitism Summit

After SAG-AFTRA urged its members not to dress up as characters from striking companies for Halloween this year, Melissa Gilbert, the former president of the actors’ union, called the costume guidelines “ridiculous nonsense” and “childish.”

“Is this what you guys came up with? Literally no one cares what anyone wears on Halloween.” Gilbert wrote on Instagram In response to the Union’s suggestions regarding Halloween. “I mean, do you really think this kind of childish stuff will end the strike? We sound like a joke. Please tell me you’ll abolish this rule… and go negotiate!”

Gilbert then directly tagged the Instagram accounts of current SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, writing: “For the love of God people are suffering so bad and this is what you should be saying… Come on guys… THIS “It’s the kind of ridiculous nonsense that keeps us on strike. Let’s enact a policy that makes us look petty and incompetent at the same time.”

Gilbert led the Actors Guild from 2001 to 2005, and was the third woman to be elected president.

A SAG-AFTRA representative did not immediately respond diverseRequest for comment.

On Wednesday, SAG-AFTRA posted a Posted on their website Encouraging members to “celebrate Halloween this year while also remaining in solidarity” with the ongoing strike. Instead of trick-or-treating like Barbie and Ken, the guild recommended that stunt actors “choose costumes inspired by general characters and personalities,” such as, for example, “a ghost, zombie, spider, etc.,” or “non-characters.” “. Amazing content, like an animated TV show.

A number of SAG-AFTRA members shared Halloween tips on social media, along with Ryan Reynolds Sarcastically“I look forward to screaming ‘scabies’ at my 8 year old all night long. She’s not in the union but she needs to learn.”

SAG-AFTRA also suggested actors “not post photos of outfits inspired by content on social media,” so as not to give studios any additional publicity. As the guild fights for a better contract with AMPTP, members are prohibited from engaging in journalism for hit shows and films. SAG-AFTRA met with AMPTP last week to negotiate, but the talks collapsed.

Meanwhile, Drescher works to bring the actors’ union together and convince the members to stay the course. “This too shall pass,” she said Thursday. “But this is the moment in which we do not give in to pressure. This is the moment in which we stand tall and steadfast.”