Emily Blunt apologizes after calling server ‘huge’ in renewed clip – The Hollywood Reporter

Emily Blunt

Leah Tobey/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Emily Blunt is speaking out about a recently surfaced video from her 2012 talk show appearance in which she can be heard using “insensitive” and “hurtful” language.

In a recently discovered YouTube clip from the Jonathan Ross show in the UK, Oppenheimer The actress remembers going out to eat at a restaurant while filming And bear In the United States a restaurant server is then referred to as a “huge”.

Now, Blunt is apologizing in a statement shared with the people magazine. “I just need to address this head on as my jaw has been on the floor watching this clip for 12 years,” she wrote. “I feel terrible that I would say something insensitive and hurtful that had nothing to do with any story I was trying to tell on a talk show.”

Her statement continued: “I’ve always considered myself someone who wouldn’t dream of upsetting anyone, so whatever possessed me to say anything like that in that moment was unrecognizable to me or anything I stand for. And yet it happened, and I said it and I’m deeply sorry for any hurt.” I caused it. I was old enough to know better.

In the Video circulating onlineBlunt can be heard chatting with host Jonathan Ross once when she had dinner at Chili’s while filming the Rian Johnson-directed movie. “If you go to a Chili’s, you can see why a lot of our American friends are huge,” Ross continues.

“Well, the girl serving me was phenomenal,” Blunt added. She also indicated that the server recognized her while she was in the restaurant.

the Edge of tomorrow The actress starred alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis and Paul Dano in the film And bearwhich was released in 2012.