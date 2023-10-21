Adam Sandler pauses show to help fans with medical emergencies – Deadline

Electric c/tik tok

Adam Sandler proved he had a keen eye on his audience on Wednesday night, pausing his show mid-broadcast when he discovered a fan was having a medical emergency.

Sandler was performing at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, when he stopped his set and helped direct the doctors to where the audience was seated.

In a video taken by a fan at nightSandler was heard telling the audience:

“Let’s take a few seconds and let these guys focus, okay? Love you all.”

As the lights in the stadium turned on and medical staff arrived at the disturbed fan, Sandler added:

“We all wish you good luck out there, young man, and you feel good out there. Sorry about that.”

It was not long before he continued his presentation, saying:

“I hope everyone’s okay, everyone’s okay. We’ll get going, we’ll start the show again, okay?”

He also asked the audience to applaud a fan who needs help, before concluding with “Okay, back to the fucking stupidity.”

Sandler was traveling with him I miss you The tour — which began in Vancouver last week and will continue until December when it ends in Denver. He performed in Fresno on Friday night, and will take the stage in Palm Desert this evening (Saturday) before moving on to Anaheim on Monday.

Additionally, yesterday saw Netflix officially kick off its next project with Josh and Benny Safdie, a feature that has yet to be titled. Sandler is attached to star as the Safdies’ husband is writing, directing and producing.