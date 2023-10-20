A Cannes Film Festival winner wonders: What if strong women were not punished?

In “Anatomy of a Fall”, the literary rivalry between Sandra and Samuel, and the process of culling their lives for inspiration, is used against Sandra in court. A kind of nesting doll effect is evident in the similarities between real and fictional couples — Treat and Harry, Sandra and Samuel, characters in the couple’s fictional books — but the director said the artistic bickering between husband and wife in the film was not autobiographical.

Tritt and Harari treated the film as “a playground, as well as a nightmarish vision of what will never happen to us,” Harari wrote in an email. “Justine was and still is more ‘successful’ than me, but I’m a long way from Samuel. I probably relate more to Sandra!”

Treat said she grew up wanting to be a painter. Her parents were avid moviegoers – her father once worked as an projectionist – but her desire to make films came relatively late. At art school, she took courses in video and editing, which inspired her to change course, immersing herself in the work of pioneering documentary and experimental filmmakers for whom the distinction between fiction and fact was not important: Frederick Wiseman, Shirley Clark, Alan King, and Raymond. Sorry.

Tritt began her filmmaking career directing chaotically expressive short documentaries about contemporary politics, including one about the 2007 presidential election in France. Eventually, she began writing her own scripts, making her film debut in 2013 with The Age of Panic, a frenetic farce shot quickly and on a shoestring budget with a mix of professional and non-professional actors. The film follows a single mother dealing with a cruel ex-husband and her new childish boyfriend while juggling her job as a news reporter.