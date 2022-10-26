``It was a struggle, but I am happy''

Michael J Fox He continues to navigate amid new health challenges 30-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The Back to the future said the star People magazine that over the past year, “I broke my cheek, then my hand, then my shoulder, my shoulder was replaced and I broke [right] My arm, then I broke my elbow. I’m 61, and I feel it a little bit more.”

Fox admitted, “things got worse” from Where was he in 2020 – It wasn’t a picnic period. At the time, in addition to the challenges he faces with the neurodegenerative disorder — including tremors, stiffness, cognitive problems and mood swings — he underwent risky surgery to remove a benign spinal cord tumor. His recovery included learning to walk again. When he was jumping to his feet, he fell and broke his arm, which necessitated another surgery to insert 19 pins and plates.

“I’m coming from where my last injuries are; my arms are feeling better” family ties And the Spin City The young man said about his current condition, recovering from injuries in addition to injuries. “Life is fun. It gives you these things.”

Fox, who has raised more than $1.5 billion for Parkinson’s disease research through his research Michael J Fox FoundationNow, he said, his “entire task” was:do not fall. So whatever works for not falling, whether it’s a walker or a wheelchair, or a cane, or a guy with a belt around my waist holding it — I use all of these tools. “He was proudly able to walk unaided across the stage of his last reunion with Back to the future He co-starred with Christopher Lloyd earlier this month. He said, “I’m just getting to where I’m walking steadily again.”

The article notes that while Parkinson’s disease, which Fox was diagnosed with in 1991, affects his mobility, his new injuries don’t necessarily mean his disease is progressing faster. He had bad luck in some cases – for example, he developed an infection after surgery on his broken hand. Then, his inability to use his hand caused him to fall. It was a journey—one that shook his optimism.

“I wasn’t really an eccentric guy, but I was very cranky and short with people,” Fox said. “I try to nip it in the bud. I always think of those helpers working with me. I often tell them, ‘Whatever I say, just imagine I said ‘please’ at the beginning and ‘thank you’ at the end.” Just take a second and realize I would have said it if I was more myself, but I didn’t, so I apologize.”

He said he’s been a challenge to his wife of 34 years, Tracy Pollan.

“It took me a while to realize it wasn’t just about me,” he said. “If you break my arm, I deal with my broken arm. But if you’re the one who lives with and loves and supports the person with their broken arm, you have to do everything.”

But his optimism still stands out despite the challenges he faces.

“It was a struggle,” he said, “but I’m happy.” “I say this because I hope people find happiness on some level despite what they are going through.”

Fox appeared on the cover of the issue of Cute magazine. Pollan, who shares four children with him, told the outlet that even during his toughest days, Fox is “one of the most kind people I’ve ever met.”

Fox officially retired و In 2020, saying that not being able to speak reliably was a game-breaker. the good Wife The actor said the decision came after he couldn’t remember his lines while filming on the set Designated survivor Starring Kiefer Sutherland.

“I couldn’t focus on a line,” he said. “I didn’t hit myself. I couldn’t do it, so I don’t do it anymore.”

Having said that, you will continue to see it. He is working on a documentary on AppleTV+ due out in 2023 about his life. He will also receive the Jane Hersholt Humanitarian Award, an honorary Oscar in recognition of outstanding charitable efforts, at the Governors Awards ceremony on November 19.