The Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga to star as Chris Rock and Daniel Craig, The Hollywood Reporter

Mick Jagger and Lady Gaga

The Rolling Stones celebrated the release of their new album with an intimate performance at clubs in New York City, closing the show with a rousing duet with Lady Gaga as Daniel Craig, Chris Rock, Mary-Kate Olsen, and more.

Rock icons performed songs from Hackney Diamond — including Gaga’s signature track “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” first single “Angry,” “Whole Wide World” and “Bite My Head Off,” hours before the album’s release on Friday morning. The Stones’ seven-track set also included popular songs like “Tumblin Dice,” “JJ Flash” and “Shattered.”

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood played like old friends on stage, enjoying every second of the short show as the audience watched in awe. Those in attendance included Trevor Noah, Jimmy Fallon, Elvis Costello, Diana Krall, Taylor Hill, Rachel Weisz, Christie Brinkley, Ed Burns, Keegan-Michael Key, Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, Minka Kelly, Christy Turlington, and Questlove, who coordinates Songs before and after the Stones’ performance. Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter Andrew Watt, who produced Hackney Diamond and he Known for his work with Justin Bieber, Miley Krios and Ozzy Osbourne, the event was also attended by the singer.

Jagged removed his jacket near the end of the show and danced and sang on stage, which featured amazing musicians, including Steve Jordan on drums.

Gaga was pitch perfect while singing alongside Jagger, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd. She and the band took a bow at the end of the set.

Hackney Diamond It is the band’s first album of original music since 2005 Bigger explosion. In 2016, they released an album of blues covers, Lonely blueWhich won the band their third Grammy Award.

The rock group said they recorded 23 songs for the album, and ultimately chose 12 to make the final cut. songs It was recorded in London, Los Angeles, New York City and the Bahamas.

Regarding the album’s title, Jagger explained at the album’s launch in London: “It’s like smashing your car window screen on a Saturday night in Hackney.” He also described the album’s theme as “anger and disgust.” The band says that Charlie Watts, who died in 2021, sang on two tracks; While original member Bill Wyman plays on the song “Live by the Sword”.