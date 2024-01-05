'RHOSLC' Producers Claim They 'Had No Idea' Monica Garcia Was Engaged to Reality Von Tease

television

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Producers Had No Idea Rookie Monica Garcia Was Sharing a Troll's Instagram Account Reality von tease Before she was invited to the show, Page Six can confirm.

“If they had known before [the ladies’ vacation in] “In Bermuda, they would not have withheld this information from the starting four,” a production source told Page Six on Thursday.

They added: “It was a shock to everyone, even Monica.”

Garcia, 40, was beaten out by fellow castmate Heather Gay, 49, during Tuesday's Season 4 finale.

“Monica thought the information would eventually come out but she was hoping she could get through her first season without anyone blowing her cover,” a second source revealed to Page Six.

Entertainment tonight was The first to report the news After fans took to social media to accuse the producers of knowing the secret.

Producers of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” claim they had “no idea” Monica Garcia was behind Reality Von Tease's Instagram account, a source revealed to Page Six on Thursday. Monica Garcia/Instagram

During Tuesday's “RHOSLC” finale, Jay took Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose aside to inform them that Garcia had been trolling them — and their former colleague Jen Shah, who is in prison — online.

For more reality TV updates on Page Six

“Monica thought the information would eventually come out,” a second source said. Meredith Andrews/Bravo

They added: “She was hoping she could get through her first season without anyone blowing her cover.” Meredith Andrews/Bravo

“Guys, we've come a long way, the four of us. It's happened, and Monica isn't who she says she is.

“She's not our friend. She's someone [who] “He planned and worked to infiltrate our group of friends.”

“The name that you all know, the woman whose birthday we celebrated, and who we've been trying to champion and support and defend, is Reality Von Tease,” Jay said, referring to the popular social media account that was bullying them. For years.

“I'm scared,” replied Marks, 52. “I'm so tired of people trying to hurt us. This is so embarrassing.”

“RHOSLC” star Heather Gay Garcia faced off in Bermuda during the show's Season 4 finale opposite Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose. Getty Images

She fills them in on Garcia's real identity before calling her out at the dinner party. Fred Hayes/Bravo

The Instagram account gained attention for posting inside information about the cast in 2022 and has more than 36,000 followers.

Later at a dinner party, Jay approached Garcia with her knowledge and support of her colleagues.

“The real Monica is someone who doesn't really want to be our friend, but wants to take advantage of our lives and our pain,” she criticized.

“I know who you really are, and who you really are is the cyberbully, the cybertroll Reality Von Tease.”

Although Garcia initially denied the accusations, she later recanted and admitted that she and other unidentified individuals ran the account.

“The real Monica is someone who doesn't really want to be our friend, but wants to take advantage of our lives and our pain,” Jay explained during the dinner party. Heathergay/Instagram

She then left dinner at Jay's request.

Garcia showed no sign of remorse when she shared several snaps from a “Gossip Girl”-inspired photoshoot on Instagram after the profanity-laced confrontation.

“You know you love me! Xoxo, RVT😘,” she captioned the post — which has since been deleted.

In a snapshot It looks like she re-shared it On Thursday, a dazzling newspaper page was set on fire.

The “RHOSLC” newcomer originally denied having anything to do with the account. Jordan Strauss/Bravo

Once Jay gave her evidence, Garcia admitted that she and a few other unnamed people were behind the gossip account that targeted Jen Shah in the first place. Charles Sykes/Bravo

“I warm my hands over the bridges I burned” was written on the burning paper.

She captioned the post with the quote: “Sometimes people try to destroy you, precisely because they recognize your power — not because they don't see it, but because they see it and don't want it to be there.”

The new Instagram post left fans divided, with some cheering her on and others rebuking her for her actions.

After the showdown aired on Tuesday, Garcia shared a “Gossip Girl”-themed photoshoot to show off her work on Reality Von Tease. Fred Hayes/Bravo

“The whole 'IDGAF' business is so boring,” one user chided. “You have planned and plotted your way through their lives in such a calculated way that there is no way you wouldn't care.”

Another wrote: “Bullying doesn't make someone a queen.” “It makes them bullies.”

“Your 15 minutes are up,” a third “RHOSLC” viewer quipped.

Her shameless celebration drew disgust from some “RHOSLC” fans and applause from others. Giselle Hernandez/Bravo

On the other hand, one supporter commented, “We stand with you Diva!!”

Another fan praised Garcia for “giving other women jobs.”

“Pick up your coin and don't mind the haters girrrrrrlllll,” they chanted.

Load more…



{{#isDisplay}}

{{/isDisplay}}{{#isAniviewVideo}}



{{/isAniviewVideo}}{{#isSRVideo}}



{{/isSRVideo}}





