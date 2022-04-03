Weekend Update on SNL Lampoons Will Smith, Film Academy & Chris Rock – Deadline

Tonight SNLAnd the Presenters Colin Jost and Michael Che gave it all will Smith A joke they’ve been keeping for the past week, after slapping the Oscar winner Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

“Intelligence officials say his advisers are misleading Vladimir Putin about how badly the Russian military is doing in Ukraine,” said JustUptop, sort of like what Will Smith’s agent told him, “I crushed him in Oscars! “

In his view, Jost said, Smith’s actions were “shameful” — particularly because his actions set a “horrific precedent for the necessity of defending your wife at award ceremonies.”

Chi noted that during his acceptance speech after receiving the Best Actor award, he was King Richard The star said, “Love will make you do crazy things.”

“You know what makes you do crazy things too? Crazy,” he joked. “But I understand where Will comes from. I mean, you can’t expect him to sit there and watch another man jump over his wife—without signing a nondisclosure agreement.”

Jost continued: Yesterday, Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, before the awards body could fire him. He wasn’t going, said Jost, “but then Jada gave him that look.”

Jost noted that if Smith had been expelled, he would have joined a “small group” of people expelled from the academy, which includes Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski, and Harvey Weinstein. Or, as they are also known, “Bad Boys For Life.” “

Che went on to talk about alopecia, a health condition that was the basis for a rock prank on Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense, which in turn led to a comedy quarrel with her husband. “Can we stop pretending that everyone knows Jada has alopecia? I mean, as much as we’ve heard about Jada and Will’s personal lives, you can’t expect us to keep everything,” he said. It’s like Kanye saying, ‘Don’t act like you don’t know I have psoriasis! “

Che, as a comedian, said he was “tired” of people “putting their insecurities” over his intentions in the joke. “I mean, I can’t laugh that it’s cold outside,” he said, “without someone yelling, ‘Stop making fun of my little dick!'” Keep my little dick out of your mouth! “

Part of what was notable about the situation at the Academy Awards, for Jost, was that Smith was allowed to stay in the audience (and even accept the trophy) after slapping a rocker, just because the comedian said it was okay for him to do so. “So we are now asking the victim right after she gets hit in the head? ‘Hey, are you okay if the guy who just attacked you just keeps hanging around for a while? You don’t want to make him crazy again,’” he joked. “I can’t believe the academy has a concussion protocol.” Worse than the NFL.”

And frankly, Jost continued, he “can’t even blame” the academy for not knowing what to do. “No one knows what to do. Even the people at the Academy Awards were Google looking, “Did Will Smith slap Chris Rock?” “I guess we have to just admit that this was one of the craziest things we’ll ever see in our lifetimes. It really is like a Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction, but if Janet [Jackson]nipple slapped [Justin] Timberlake”.

Not to mention Che mentions that Rock has been “very public” about dealing with his nonverbal learning disorder, making it “difficult for him to understand” nonverbal cues. Like how when he saw an angry Will Smith coming towards him, instead of getting out of the way, he put both hands behind his back, smiled and said, ‘Oh oh! “

Later Updatethe announcers welcomed OJ Simpson (Kenan Thompson) into the office to give his opinion of the Oscar debacle, and Che asked him who he found himself by.

“Oh, now Michael, you know me. I hate conflict. They both seem like good guys,” Simpson said. “But honestly, I didn’t even understand Chris Rock’s joke. I mean, what the hell Ji Jin? “

Che recalled that it was a ’90s movie, in which Simpson exclaimed, “The ’90s? Oh, I don’t remember anything from the ’90s.”

Simpson said that in his humble opinion, Smith may have overreacted by slapping Rock. “I mean, Will, I don’t want to say you have anger issues, but if the glove fits,” I’m just saying.

Che then wondered if Simpson was, in fact, on Rock’s side after all.

I didn’t say all that. Simpson noted that Kris is not completely innocent either. “No one likes to be made fun of. I mean, you might be too young to remember, but people used to make a lot of jokes about me.”

When Che asked about the jokes mentioned, Simpson simply said, “All sorts of things.

“The point is, sometimes,” said Simpson, “that jokes can go too far, especially when it comes to another man’s family, because as Will Smith said in his speech, love will make you do crazy things, it is claimed.”

When Che indicated that there was a discussion of taking Oscar Smith, Simpson exclaimed, “You’re not going to take my awards!”

also stop at Update Office to break the hearing of Supreme Court Justice Kitangi Brown-Jackson was Senator Marsha Blackburn (Cicely Strong). Clips from tonight’s edition can be found above and below.