December 26, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Tory Lanez fans appeal appeal in Meg Thee Stallion verdict, attack jury, Jay-Z

Roxanne Bacchus December 26, 2022 2 min read

Tory LanezHis family and friends band together to help him avoid jail time…and go after the jury and the music industry, Jay Z and even suggesting that Tori is a sacrificial lamb to do powerful work for African American women.

Soon after Tory was found guilty of the shooting Meg The Stallionon the Internet petition – The appeal of the Tory Lanes ruling appeared. So far, 19,000 people have logged on, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to slow down anytime soon.

The petition claims that Tory’s trial was “a circus of speculation, insufficient evidence, inconsistencies, and drunken recollections.” [that] We are left without much moral certainty of any fact.”

What’s more… Tory fans are attacking the jury, calling them irresponsible, claiming they rushed their decision and finding Tory unfairly guilty on all three counts of firearms.

The petition then took up some wild allegations — “This case also concerns brands, marketing, label heads, and the music industry pushing a narrative based on who they’ve personally invested millions in. Could Jay-Z or RocNation be involved??”

And then, it becomes racist… “Was this case made because of political pressure to fake protecting black women? African Americans went along with hashtags that didn’t protect anyone and instead caused division between black women and black men.”

It would be an uphill climb to win an appeal … Courts of Appeal do not generally disregard guilty verdicts because they may interpret the facts differently than a jury.

See also  WWE SmackDown: May 13, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The presentation panels for Channing Tatum’s canceled Gambit movie have been revealed online

December 26, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Khloe Kardashian wore a $5,000 Santa Claus bag to her family’s Christmas party

December 26, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

King Charles pays tribute to his mother in his first Christmas message as a monarch

December 25, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Tory Lanez fans appeal appeal in Meg Thee Stallion verdict, attack jury, Jay-Z

December 26, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

This stunning dark nebula looks like a cosmic sentinel watching the stars: ScienceAlert

December 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett is going 4-11

December 26, 2022 Joy Love
5 min read

Pokémon games just got a lot less weird

December 26, 2022 Len Houle