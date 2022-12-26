Tory Lanez fans appeal appeal in Meg Thee Stallion verdict, attack jury, Jay-Z

Tory LanezHis family and friends band together to help him avoid jail time…and go after the jury and the music industry, Jay Z and even suggesting that Tori is a sacrificial lamb to do powerful work for African American women.

Soon after Tory was found guilty of the shooting Meg The Stallionon the Internet petition – The appeal of the Tory Lanes ruling appeared. So far, 19,000 people have logged on, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to slow down anytime soon.

The petition claims that Tory’s trial was “a circus of speculation, insufficient evidence, inconsistencies, and drunken recollections.” [that] We are left without much moral certainty of any fact.”

What’s more… Tory fans are attacking the jury, calling them irresponsible, claiming they rushed their decision and finding Tory unfairly guilty on all three counts of firearms.

The petition then took up some wild allegations — “This case also concerns brands, marketing, label heads, and the music industry pushing a narrative based on who they’ve personally invested millions in. Could Jay-Z or RocNation be involved??”

And then, it becomes racist… “Was this case made because of political pressure to fake protecting black women? African Americans went along with hashtags that didn’t protect anyone and instead caused division between black women and black men.”