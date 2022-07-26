Kang Dynasty directed by Destin Daniel Creighton (exclusive) – The Hollywood Reporter

Since the conclusion of the peak of 2019 Avengers: Endgamewhich closed a chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe known as The Infinity Saga and grossed nearly $2.8 billion worldwide, Marvel Studios Focus on introducing new heroes and moving forward with the sequels of some of the iconic characters.

But as Revealed by Kevin Feige At Marvel’s Saturday show at San Diego Comic-Con, the Avengers reunite once again, with two back-to-back movies set in 2025.

And while there are several other films to come before that, the studio is already moving forward creatively with at least one of its superlative supporting pillars.

Destin Daniel Creightonwho led the Marvel movie last year, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringson the plane to guide Avengers: Kang DynastyAnd the The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively reveal.

Cretton has already pretty well hidden himself in the Marvel family. In addition to the output shang chi, Which grossed $432 million worldwide, has a blanket deal with Marvel that he signed in the aftermath shang chiSuccess. As part of that, he’s working with Andrew Guest on developing a writer and producer for comedies like Brooklyn Nine-Nine And the social communication, A live-action series featuring Wonder Man that he will produce and possibly direct one or more episodes. He also has a profile shang chi The sequel is in the works.

It is not clear who is writing Kang . dynasty The Avengers movie or which heroes will make up the team roster for a story that helps finish stage 6. Feige laid out a timeline that sees Kang . dynasty It arrives May 2, 2025, with another Avengers Movie, Avengers: Secret Wars, Hit November 7, 2025.

Kang is played by Jonathan Majors and was introduced as a single ability in the Marvel series loki. Kang, or a copy of it, will be reintroduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp: QuantumaniaWhich is scheduled for release on February 17, 2023. komania This is the movie that will launch the fifth stage. ant Man It differs from the one in loki.

Marvel, which will conclude Phase 4 in November Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverTwo directors have been slowly set up for the next batch of films that will serve as Phase 5 and Phase 6.

Marvel has confirmed to THR That Bassam Tarek (Mogul Mowgli) is guiding code, scheduled for release on November 3, 2023; Julius Onah (Los) is guiding Captain America: New World Order, starring Anthony Mackie as Captain America and opening May 3, 2024; Jake Schreyer (paper cities) is guiding Lightningwhich will conclude the fifth phase on the release date of July 26, 2024.

Guidance Avengers Film is one of the most famous jobs. Joss Whedon directed the first two Avengers films – 2012 Avengers and 2015 Avengers: Age of Ultron. Joe and Anthony Russo filmed the two-part epic Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Roussos has long stated that they would like to lead a secret wars A movie, with most assuming they meant an adaptation of the major comedy mini-series that ran in the mid-1980s. Marvel rarely adapts its stories explicitly, and it usually weaves many influences into a movie, sometimes even breaking from literary sources altogether. To complicate matters, there is also a second secret warsAnd the A 2015 story by writer Jonathan Hickman that involved the multiverse. Anyway, after painting, Feige pointed to me Limit That the Russians did not participate in it secret wars.

Cretton, who rose in the dramatic ranks with films such as short term 12 And the just mercyis represented by WME, Pangea Media, and Goodman Genow.