February 26, 2024

Kenneth Mitchell dies: 'Star Trek: Discovery' star was 49 years old

Roxanne Bacchus February 25, 2024 2 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: Actor Kenneth Mitchell arrives for the premiere of the CBS series "Star Trek: Discovery" It took place at The Cinerama Dome on September 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Kenneth Mitchell, known for his many roles on Star Trek: Discovery, died on Saturday from complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He was 49 years old.

“For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of terrible challenges from ALS. In true Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment, to live a full and happy life at every moment. reads the statement On Mitchell's official Instagram page. “He lived by the principles that every day is a gift and that we never walk alone.”

In “Star Trek: Discovery,” Mitchell played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio. He also voiced several characters in an episode of “Star Trek: Lower Decks.” His other notable credits include portraying Carol Danvers' father in “Captain Marvel” and the Olympian Hope in “Miracle.” Mitchell also appeared in “Jericho,” “The Astronaut Wives Club,” “Ghost Whisperer,” and “Switched at Birth.”

In 2020, Mitchell Advertise to people He was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2018. The actor has been using a wheelchair since 2019.

“I think over time, it's become a theme of us accepting this with grace,” he said. “I try to see the beauty in it in a way. I'll never forget, that's what one of my Star Trek co-stars told me, because they had a hard time with illnesses and things, and I remember them reaching out to me and saying, 'You have a choice.' You can look at this in many ways. Different ways, but maybe try to look at this as a gift where you can experience life in a way that most people don't.

See also  Recap of the tenth season of The Masked Singer: Winner and runner-up revealed

He also revealed to People that he had to give up his role as a lead on the TV show, which would require him to move to Newfoundland. “Being the leader of the show, I really wanted that responsibility. But in the end, it wasn't the right thing to continue.”

