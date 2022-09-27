September 27, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Hailey Bieber claims she 'stole' Justin from Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber claims she ‘stole’ Justin from Selena Gomez

Roxanne Bacchus September 27, 2022 2 min read

Hailey Bieber insists that there is a “fact” behind how she and husband Justin Bieber appear – and it doesn’t include Selena Gomez.

The model appears on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast this week and touches on allegations that she “stole” the “Peach” singer from the “Only Building Murder” star.

Were you romantically with Justin at the same time as [Gomez]? ‘ asks host Alex Cooper in a preview clip.

“This is so crazy. I’ve never, literally ever talked about this,” Healy replies. So much permanence and hate comes from ‘Oh, I stole it’.

“It is about people knowing the truth. Because there is truth.”

While Hailey, 25, did not discuss in detail the drama that surrounded her courtship with Justin, 28, she did provide insight into how the “hate” has affected her over the years.

Justin Bieber kisses Hailey Bieber's neck from the back in a selfie.
The form about the schedule will open on “Call Her Daddy”.
haileybieber / Instagram

“Enough time has passed,” Hailey said in April, referring to how long it’s been since Gomez and Bieber broke up. (that they permanently In 2018 after years of on-and-off dating, just two months ago Justin suggested Hailey.)

“I’m running my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please,” she continued at the time, noting that it was “right” to leave her alone because so much time had passed.

Selena Gomez posing at an event.
Gomez broke up with Justin in 2018 after years of dating on and off.
NBC via Getty Images

“I beg you. Really. This is my only request. Be miserable elsewhere, please.”

A year ago, Hailey arrived at the Met Gala, where fans of “Jelena” were He mocked her with Selena’s songs..

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Tom Daly’s husband said he suffered a head injury, and the recovery took him to Greece

September 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Kevin Feige felt it was “too early” to recast Black Panther

September 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time – Rolling Stone

September 26, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Hailey Bieber claims she ‘stole’ Justin from Selena Gomez

September 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Bright light observed over Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware

September 27, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The pirates had a meeting over Aaron Rodgers’ Jumpbotron claim

September 27, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

A free title update for the Capcom Fighting Collection is now available

September 27, 2022 Len Houle