December 4, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Robert Downey Jr. will not reprise his role as Iron Man again – Deadline

Robert Downey Jr. will not reprise his role as Iron Man again – Deadline

Roxanne Bacchus December 4, 2023 2 min read
Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man

Paramount/Courtesy The Everett Collection

Robert Downey Jr. has completed his role as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Kevin Feige saying the character will not be returning.

“We will treasure that moment and never touch that moment again,” Figi said. Vanity gallery In Downey Jr.’s profile. “We have all worked hard for many years to get there, and we would never want to magically undo that in any way.”

Downey Jr. last played the role in 2019 Avengers: Endgame When the superhero died. MCU fans hoping to somehow revive Tony Stark can forget about it.

Director Joe Russo added: “We actually said goodbye in tears on the last day of filming. Everyone was so moved emotionally. We promised him this would be the last time we would force him to do this, ever.”

Co-director Anthony Russo noted that for Downey Jr. it was “difficult” for him to say his final line as the superhero.

“When he came back, we were shooting on a stage directly across from where he auditioned for Tony Stark. So his last line as Tony Stark was shot a few hundred feet away from the original audition he got for the role,” Anthony said.

Downey Jr. has been the center of the MCU but Feige had to fight to get the actor cast in the role of Iron Man.

“It was purely because Marvel’s board of directors was nervous about putting all their chips in their future films on someone who had those legal problems in the past,” Feige said. “I wasn’t very good — and I’m still not very good — at taking no for an answer. But I also don’t beat my chest to try to get my way. I try to figure out ways to show others why we should go in a direction. That’s where the idea of ​​a screen test came about.

See also  The Way of the Water was a box office flop because you thought it was released years ago - Deadline

Downey Jr. ended up landing the role of Tony Stark and will play the Marvel hero in 10 MCU films.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Jamie Lee Curtis posts mirror selfie in short shorts: “Accept 65”

December 3, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Emma Stone is joining SNL’s Five-Timers Club with Tina Fey and Candice Bergen

December 3, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

WWE says Kevin Owens is injured

December 3, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Robert Downey Jr. will not reprise his role as Iron Man again – Deadline

December 4, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The “lost city” deep in the Atlantic Ocean is unlike anything else we’ve seen on Earth

December 4, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Shohei Ohtani likely to make free agency decision within next week – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

December 4, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Fortnite players are calling Epic Games “cowards” for removing donuts from Solid Snake

December 4, 2023 Len Houle