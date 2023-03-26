March 26, 2023

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 is getting a new trailer, visual, premiering in July 2023

March 26, 2023

Mushoku Tensei: Reincarnation Season 2 He released a new visual and trailer, and also revealed that the sequel’s premiere date is July 2023. The first season was a huge hit, and it’s been over 3 months since the last info. Studio Bind is back in motion, and you can watch the new trailer below:

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 – New Animation Trailer | July 2023

It was previously announced that Yumi Uchiyama will continue to voice protagonist Rudeus Greyrat despite being older, and you can also check out the new visual:

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 – New Anime Visual

Refogen na Magunot Moshoko Tensei: Unemployed Reincarnation It was originally serialized as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website from November 2012 to April 2015. Kadokawa has picked up the series and has published it as a light novel with art by Shirotaka under the company’s label MEDIA FACTORY and Frontier Works’ MF Books since 2014. She has released the series The light novels first collected volume in January 2014 and ended with the twenty-sixth volume on November 25, 2022. Seven Seas has licensed the light novel in English.

Rifujin na Magonote plans on writing a new story in the Mushoku Tensei Universe, but not as a sequel

Studio Bind was established primarily to produce anime adaptations for Moshoko Tensei. The first chapter of the first season was voted the best new anime of winter 2021, behind only Attack on Titan. After just two seasons, the second district was voted into the Fall 2021 anime of the season. The anime has run for a total of 23 episodes, and Crunchyroll is streaming it. They describe the story:
When a 34-year-old is run over by a bus, his story does not end there. Reincarnated in a new world as a baby, Rudy will take every opportunity to live the life he’s always wanted. Armed with new friends, some newly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he’s always dreamed of, he sets out on an epic adventure–with all his past experience intact!

Source: Anime Japan 2023, The official Twitter
© Rifujin na Magonote / MF Books / “Mushoku Tensei” Production Committee

