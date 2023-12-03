Jamie Lee Curtis posts mirror selfie in short shorts: “Accept 65”

Jamie Lee Curtis, 65, shared a gym selfie on Instagram.

The photo was taken shortly after her 65th birthday.

“Back to that…accepting 65,” she wrote.

Jamie Lee Curtis She celebrated her sixty-fifth birthday And Thanksgiving. And what better way to round off this occasion than, of course, with a morning workout? Before he sweats, Halloween A star shared Gym mirror selfie She wore short shorts and a long-sleeved sports top. “The next morning,” she wrote, likely referring to Thanksgiving. “Back at it… Accept 65.”

The fans and followers were So Inspired by Curtis’ perspective. “You are truly an inspiration to those of us who are your age! Beautiful! 😁,” one person commented. Another added: “🔥🔥🔥 The 60s are full of new opportunities 💪💪💪.” “You truly are a rock star! Thank you for normalizing aging so beautifully,” another person wrote.

In her comment, Curtis was tagged North AuthorityIt is a walking and fitness program aimed at training people over 50 years old Re-share She took a selfie and wrote: “@jamieleecurtis you are beautiful and inspiring at any age. I am honored and excited to be your coach. Keep up the great work 💪.”

In the past, Curtis has not revealed much about her fitness routine. However, in 2021, OK magazine She mentioned that she alternates between Yoga And Pilates. Nor does it underestimate the importance of taking a walk around the neighborhood. “I walk with my friends,” she said. “[It’s] Incredibly good for you. (it is not excellent– An ’80s-inspired workout routine, but it gets the job done!)

On her birthday, Curtis shared some snapshots of how she accomplished the milestone — a microwave selfie at 4:20 a.m., getting her Medicare card, meditating, and eating cake. “A 65th Birthday Photo Essay in Four Pictures!” I commented on mail.

She’s clearly excited to live another year, which is no surprise. Spread Actress A A pro-aging message Every chance you get. In fact, in July, she told audiences at San Diego Comic-Con that she refuses to let age slow her down. (See: her extensive biography and IMDb Updates over the past few years.) “I turn 65 this November,” she said. the people. “I don’t have time to waste. I’m just kidding about it, but I’m going to die sooner rather than later, so I shouldn’t do this!”

In the same vein, Curtis’s taste is rooted in a phrase she has come to live by. “I have a motto now, and I’ve moved on from that [Hollywood] Sale date, which is “If not now, when?” If not me, then who? “I tell myself that every day.” In style In 2022. “After more than 40 years in this business, I am busier today than I have ever been in my entire life.”

And we couldn’t be happier for her. Happy birthday, Jimmy!

You may also like