Emma Stone is joining SNL’s Five-Timers Club with Tina Fey and Candice Bergen

Roxanne Bacchus December 3, 2023 2 min read

Emma Stone has become the youngest member of the Five-Timers Club Saturday Night Live this weekend when she hosted the show for the fifth time in 13 years. And while she didn’t get the star-studded reception that John Mulaney did last year, she did get an extra special welcome at SNL “Her story” during her monologue.

First, Stone pointed to the fact that she practically grew up on the show, having first hosted the show when she was in her early 20s before meeting her husband on the show.

“I know he’s very camera shy, he’s not a performer, but it’s a special night for us. I’d like the cameras to be on him if that’s okay,” the actress said. But instead of showing her real-life husband, writer-director Dave McCary, Lorne Michaels appeared on screen. “I love you so much, my dear,” she added.

From there, Stone was joined on stage by Tina Fey and then Candice Bergen, two of five other women to have accomplished the same feat. Bergen told her about the special “women’s section” she had created at the club a few years earlier.

“I got it all,” Bergen said. “The shower, the dressing room, and a big picture with eyes cut out so Martin Short could peek in.” After that, “the women’s section started out as a small, quiet place to cry. But over the years, it became a big, luxurious place to cry.”

When they finally welcomed Stone SNL “Date her” and hand her a five-timing jacket, Stone reached into her pocket and immediately found a joint.

“Oh, that must be Woody Harrelson’s jacket,” Bergen joked, before Stone pulled his vaccine card out of his pocket as well.

“Then it’s definitely not Woody,” Fey quipped, referring to Harrelson’s controversial (and especially cameo-free) monologue when he hosted for the fifth time last February.

