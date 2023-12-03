WWE says Kevin Owens is injured

Grayson Waller spent a lot of time targeting Kevin Owens’ hand during the match Friday Night SmackDown this week. He lost the match, of course, winning via roll-up, but now WWE has taken that and turned it into this:

It’s not WWE’s habit of announcing injuries, so it seems clear that this is just a continuation of the storyline from the match. However, the timing is very interesting. He has already been declared a No. 1 contender for the US Championship, but will not be in the lineup for next week’s first round of matches. This is the same show where CM Punk would return to the blue brand.

It was just days ago that Owens was giving an interview and seemed to be unhappy about Punk’s return to WWE.

The injury angle gives him a good reason to miss the show, considering that an injury like the one they announced could take up to six weeks to heal. It doesn’t mean he’ll miss the show or anything, but that’s obviously an option. Speculation is sure to run rampant if he’s not there next week.

Read more