Lynn Spears is happy to reconcile with Britney Spears

Lynn Spears On her way back to Louisiana after a big weekend where she reconciled with her estranged daughter, Britney SpearsShe seems very happy about the reunion.

Lynn told a photographer at LAX on Monday that she felt “awesome” to spend time with her daughter. Mama Spears said that Britney is “happy,” although she did not elaborate on their meeting.

TMZ broke the story…Lynn W Brian Spears Celebrated Britney’s 42nd birthday on Friday night at Britney’s manager/best friend’s house, Kid Hudson. We were told that everyone was fine, but, as we were informed, there had been an unfortunate incident. Brett’s dog cut himself on his paw and I rushed him to the vet at 2am…we were told the dog was fine.

The timing of the mother-daughter reunion is interesting…it comes on the heels of… Britney’s divorce from Sam Asghari. Britney has few friends and confidantes, and now that Sam is gone, there is no one else living in her house. Brett’s mother should provide some comfort under these circumstances.

Recall that Britney's memoir came out a little over a month ago and ripped her family, including Lynn, and accused her of selling her diaries and antique dolls… an allegation that Lynn denied.





