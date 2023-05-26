May 26, 2023

Tina Turner is dead: Latest news and tributes after Simply Best Female Singer has passed away at the age of 83

Roxanne Bacchus May 26, 2023 3 min read

Legendary singer Tina Turner has passed away at the age of 83

Tina Turner passed away of natural causes on Wednesday (May 24), it was confirmed.

Her publicist said in a statement: “Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock and Roll, passed away peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness at her home in Kusnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland.”

“With her, the world is losing a musical legend and role model.”

The singer rose to prominence with husband Ike Turner in the 1960s before he overcame his violent and abusive behavior to become a chart-topping solo artist.

Turner has garnered a large following for her stellar live performances, and is known for songs like “Private Dancer”, “The Best”, “What Love Got to Do It” and “Proud Mary”.

Born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in Knotbush, Tennessee, Turner has gone on to sell more than 180 million albums and win 12 Grammy Awards.

Turner was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and underwent a kidney transplant in 2017.

Entertainment world stars including Mick Jagger, Bryan Adams, Rosario Dawson, Paloma Faith and Naomi Campbell paid tribute to the iconic singer.

It was revealed that Tina Turner had passed away at the age of 83

Tina Turner’s cause of death has been revealed, a day after she died “peacefully” after a “long illness”.

On Thursday (May 25), prof daily Mail confirmed that the legendary singer died of natural causes at her home in Switzerland. She was 83 years old.

Tina Turner (Stefan Russo / Pennsylvania)

(PA wire)

The singer passed away on Wednesday, May 24

Inga BarkelleMay 25, 2023 22:09

Watch: Tina Turner performs “Proud Mary” during her 2009 Farewell Tour

Tina Turner performing “Proud Mary” during her Farewell Tour in 2009

Peony heroineMay 26, 2023 11:30

Ivy walls, gilded sofas, and a singer’s painting: inside Tina Turner’s “Carton Palace” in Switzerland

Turner moved to Switzerland in 1995 and renounced her US citizenship in 2013. The Independent Eli Muir writes.

Peony heroineMay 26, 2023 11:00

Simply the bravest: Tina Turner’s true legacy lies in the way she overcame traumatic abuse

Human rights defender Bianca Jagger talks about the legendary artist who showed women how to overcome harrowing adversity.

Peony heroineMay 26, 2023 10:30

Tina Turner, the rock goddess whose music kindled the flames of hope

Turner was one of the greatest rock and roll singers of all time, who overcame tragedy and terrifying domestic violence to new triumph. The Independent Helen Brown applauds.

Peony heroineMay 26, 2023 10:00

Watch: A Look Back at the Life of Tina Turner

A look back at the life of Tina Turner

Peony heroineMay 26, 2023 09:30

Adam Lambert dedicates “Who Wants to Live Forever” to Tina Turner at amfAR

Peony heroineMay 26, 2023 09:00

Rod Stewart was devastated after the death of Tina Turner

Rod Stewart says he is “devastated” after Tina Turner’s death.

“I am devastated, what a woman!” wrote on Twitter. Friend and mentor – ‘It takes two’ – but there was only one Tina Turner.

Peony heroineMay 26, 2023 08:30

Patti Labelle shares a touching tribute to Tina Turner

Patti Labelle has shared a touching tribute to Tina Turner.

“Tina, the world will be forever grateful for your voice, your fearlessness, and your grace!” I wrote on Twitter. “You truly are the Queen of Rock and Roll and your spirit will forever reign! Rest in eternal peace and love!”

Peony heroineMay 26, 2023 08:00

Vice President Kamala Harris pays tribute to the late Tina Turner

US Vice President Kamala Harris paid tribute to Tina Turner.

“Tina Turner was an amazing woman whose life was a testament to all who believed in what could be, unencumbered by what was,” she wrote on Twitter. “Her strength, distinctive voice and signature moves have inspired millions. Doug and I are praying for Tina’s family and loved ones.”

Peony heroineMay 26, 2023 07:30

