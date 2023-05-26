Tina Turner is dead: Latest news and tributes after Simply Best Female Singer has passed away at the age of 83

Legendary singer Tina Turner has passed away at the age of 83

Tina Turner passed away of natural causes on Wednesday (May 24), it was confirmed.

Her publicist said in a statement: “Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock and Roll, passed away peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness at her home in Kusnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland.”

“With her, the world is losing a musical legend and role model.”

The singer rose to prominence with husband Ike Turner in the 1960s before he overcame his violent and abusive behavior to become a chart-topping solo artist.

Turner has garnered a large following for her stellar live performances, and is known for songs like “Private Dancer”, “The Best”, “What Love Got to Do It” and “Proud Mary”.

Born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in Knotbush, Tennessee, Turner has gone on to sell more than 180 million albums and win 12 Grammy Awards.

Turner was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and underwent a kidney transplant in 2017.

Entertainment world stars including Mick Jagger, Bryan Adams, Rosario Dawson, Paloma Faith and Naomi Campbell paid tribute to the iconic singer.