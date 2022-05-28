Matthew Morrison as Judge “So You Think You Can Dance” – The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew MorrisonHis mission as a If you think you can dance The judge will be short-lived.

Previous cheerful The Broadway star and veteran is leaving the show – whose 17th season premiered just nine days ago – after violating competition protocols. Fox representatives declined to comment on the nature of the breach.

“Getting a chance to be a judge If you think you can dance Morrison said in a statement. “It is therefore with my deepest regret to inform you that I am leaving the show. After filming the test rounds for the show and completing the selection of 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, which prevented me from judging the competition fairly. I cannot apologize enough to all participants and will keep an eye on Along with all of you I know it will be one of the best seasons yet.”

If you think you can dance He returned to Fox on May 18 after nearly three years, with Morrison joining Stephen “Twitch” Boss and JoJo Siwa as judges. He will appear in two other pre-made episodes; Fox says SYTYCD He will appoint a new judge for the next stage of the competition, which is set to begin on June 15.

us weekly I first reported Morrison’s departure.