Amir Arison is leaving the NBC series, as Laura Son is graduating – Deadline

exclusive: Black list depositing two regular series, including one of NBC’s longest-serving cast members, Prince of Arison. The actor, who has starred in Aram Mojtabi for the past nine seasons, is leaving as he prepares to make his Broadway debut this summer in the title role of Amir V. Kite Runner.

also departure Laura Son, who has photographed FBI agent Alaina Park for the past three seasons. The exits of both characters were revealed at the end of season 9 tonight.

The Blacklist – Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai

Photography: Will Hart/NBC



While he’s leaving Arison as a series regular, the door is still open for him to make a guest appearance in Season 10. His departure comes after a year from another major Black list The cast exits in the Season 8 finale when original heroine Megan Boone is signed.

“I had the honor of playing the role of Aram Mojtabai for 9 years after that Black list,” Until the deadline, Arison said in a statement. “I have not lost sight of how lucky I am to have been able to work and develop with a role for 9 years with such extraordinary actors, crew, writers and producers. However, I could not pass up the opportunity to fulfill my childhood dream of being on Broadway playing “Prince” Kite Runner With an amazing and timely phased adaptation. The producers, studio, and network were very supportive of my decision, and Aram is still “alive” with a possible comeback at some point. Story-wise, it feels very natural with the events of last season to take that step, and I couldn’t have asked for a better result.”

Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai

NBC



Spoiler alert: Beyond this point, there are details about the ninth season finale of Black list.

In the end (more on that later), Aram announced that he would be taking some time off and planning to “maybe.” [catch] The Broadway show’s regression after an intense storyline culminating in the final episode “The Bear Mask,” which highlights the importance of mental health.

Join Arison Black list recurring in the first season and was upgraded to a regular series in the second season. He was one of four series regulars in season nine who have been on the show since season one, along with star James Spader as well as Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Links, and Hisham Tawfik.

“Amir was a big part of Black list Executive Producer/Executive Jon Essendrath said in a statement to Deadline. “He is a great actor and a better person. We wish him well and hope he can come back to reprise the role in some very special episodes next year.”

Laura Son as Alina Park

Will Hart/NBC



Join Sohn Black list in season seven frequently and has been promoted to series regular starting with season eight. She is leaving the series to pursue other projects.

The final episode of Season 9 begins tonight with Harold (Linux), Dembe (Tawfik), Reed (Spadeer), and Alina (Sohn) on a search for Marvin (Fisher Stevens), who is later discovered on a private plane bound for Cuba. Marvin is taken prisoner and offers a deal to Cynthia (Dirdry Lovejoy) to replace Red with the task force and have him arrested. Marvin tells Cynthia that he will start a new team and bring a steady stream of criminals to justice. Red later threatened to kill Marvin, who orchestrated the murder of Elizabeth Kane, but Marvin ended up murdering and shooting himself to death in a car after being released from custody.

(LR) Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Harry Links as Harold Cooper, Laura Son as Alina Park, Hisham Tawfik as Dembie Zuma, Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai

Virginia Sherwood/NBC



At the end of the episode, with Marvin now dead, Cooper acquitted of the charges related to Doug Coaster’s death, and the Reddington Task Force set to continue, the team gathers at Liz’s cemetery to celebrate the third anniversary of her death. While memorializing Liz at the cemetery, Aram announces to the team that he’s decided to spend some time away.

“It’s been three years since we lost Elizabeth. In some ways, it’s easier. But in most ways, it still hurts,” says Aram. “There is hope of doing it without crying… and this part won’t be easier. After much careful thought, I have decided to take some time away. I don’t know how long, but I know… away.”

He continues, “My plan is not a plan. I’ve found a great place in Brooklyn. I’ll go there and you know just ride my bike, go to New York, eat a lot of pizza, look at people, maybe on a Broadway show. Anyway, I know.” We’re here to talk about Elizabeth, but I wanted to tell you guys.”

Sohn’s Alina also announced to the team in a recent scene that she was pregnant, and after an appointment with the office neurologist, she told them that the cause of her headaches was most likely one that had worsened recently, but until the cause was known. Sure, I decided to take a medical leave.

In the final scene, we see Chen Han reprising the role of Wujing, one of the first blacklisted from Season 1, who escaped from prison, after Marvin learns that Red is actually an FBI informant responsible for his imprisonment. Wujing, now free, instead of going home, sets his sights on killing Red – but he won’t do it alone. He has a roster provided by Gerrard from another blacklist he can recruit to take on Reddington – paving the way for Season 10.

Black list Produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of the Universal Studio Group. Eisendrath, series creator Jon Buckenkamp, ​​John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper, and T Cooper are executive producers .

Arison leads and narrates Kite Runner Based on the New York Times bestselling novel, this is a haunting tale of friendship that spans cultures and continents. Set in Afghanistan, it centers on the journey of a man who faces his past and finds redemption. After the West End runs, the play will begin showings July 6 for a limited time until October 30, with opening night set for July 21.

On TV, Arison has also appeared in the limited series Hulu leakage Starring Amanda Seyfried. His other TV credits include recurring and guest appearances on shows including Law & Order: SVU, American Horror Story, Archer, Billions, Taurus, Home And the girls. On the film side, he recently starred in the independent drama 20 weeks.

Arison is currently directing a documentary series about working with 8-year-old cancer survivor Tatiana Bernard on the set of Tati’s fashion show and its impact on her health and family life. He is the recipient of the MIFF Mendez Award, given to an individual in the entertainment industry who uses their platform to give back, and most recently was the recipient of the SJFF Pomegranate Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sohn also starred in a guest role in NCIS: New Orleans, God has befriended me And the Instinct.