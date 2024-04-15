CBS has ordered The Gates Daytime Sudser to debut in January

CBS

A few days after revealing how the talk It will conclude its 15-season run next December, and CBS announced today that it has ordered the new daytime drama Portals For the series, the series will premiere in January 2025.

The exact time period and release date will be announced at a later date, but it seems certain that the drama will take over the talkLead time.

Portals It follows the lives of a wealthy black family in a luxurious, gated community. Michelle Val Jean, who has written more than 2,000 episodes of daytime dramas and won multiple Daytime Emmy and WGA Awards for her work on The bold and the beautiful And Public HospitalHe will serve as writer and director.

Val Jean will also executive produce alongside Sheila Ducksworth, Leon Russell, Derek Johnson and Kimberly Dobreiner.

Portals It was developed from a joint project between CBS Studios and the NAACP. The series will be produced by a CBS Studios/NAACP project in partnership with P&G Studios, a division of Procter & Gamble.

CBS revealed on Friday that it had been picked up the talk For the fifteenth and final season, it will end in December.

As Deadline first reported, Future the talk It was in doubt in March when CBS announced plans to develop GATTaccord. The last time a broadcast network developed a daytime drama centered around a black family was in 1989, when NBC launched Generations. It continued until 1991.