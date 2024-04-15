Hannah Waddingham confronts photographer who asked her to 'show her leg'

GT

Hannah Waddingham has called out a photographer at the Olivier Awards who apparently asked her to “show her leg” while taking photos.

Emmy Award Winner Ted Lasso The star hosted the London Theater Awards on Sunday night, and before the awards ceremony began, she walked down the steps of the Royal Albert Hall.

While stopping to take photos, Waddingham confronted a snapper after hearing a comment about her legs, according to a video posted by a fan.

“Oh my God, you would never say that to a man,” Waddingham said. “Don't be a fool or I'll leave. Don't say 'Show me a leg.' No.”

Then the actress shook her head and left. She continued to exchange words with the photographer as she walked forward, raising her finger.

See more Long story short: Hannah was looking great being herself and 📸 made some comments about her leg that we couldn't quite understand and… well, the video speaks for itself. This woman is a role model. Always, always criticize their bullshit. https://t.co/TUPwdqEYo2 pic.twitter.com/ybhxCo5FJ6 – Bruna, but with a luxurious accent (@odeiotedlasso) April 14, 2024

Succession Sarah Snook and singer and actress Nicole Scherzinger were among the big winners at the 2024 Olivier Awards on Sunday.

Snook won Best Actress for her multi-character performance in the Sydney Theater Company's version of Oscar Wilde's play. The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Scherzinger took home the award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Norma Desmond in the final version of Andrew Lloyd Webber's play headed to Broadway. Sunset Street.

To open the awards ceremony, Waddingham performed a number of songs with singer and pianist Joe Stilgoe. Waddingham, who will be seen on the big screen this year Scapegoat And Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2, It also hosted a gala last year.