April 16, 2024

TikTok star Kyle Marissa Roth has died at the age of 36, and his family has announced his death

Roxanne Bacchus April 16, 2024

The cause of death was not revealed.

Popular TikToker Kyle Marissa Roth has died at the age of 36, her family announced Monday. “My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives through her tremendous life on another platform,” celebrity gossip influencer Jackie Cohen Roth's mother said in a LinkedIn post.

She added: “Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now; we will understand more in the next few days. Please be kind to each other.”

In an Instagram post, Lindsey Roth, Kyle's sister, revealed that her sister passed away last week, and they are still trying to cope with the loss. She wrote that “we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life.”

“I know she touched so many people with her sense of humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip, sportsmanship, and more — she had so much talent,” Lindsay Roth wrote.

Commenting on Lindsay Roth's post, actress Julie Fox wrote: “I know I've never met Kyle in real life, but I felt like I knew her.”

“I'm so devastated and crying since the news leaked on TikTok. I really hope you did.” [sic] She is suffering and I hope you know how much she affects our lives. “She was a ray of sunshine and I will miss her terribly,” she added.

