Kim Kardashian shares some behind-the-scenes snapshots of Kourtney’s wedding

Image source: NINO – Getty Images

Last week saw the big Italian wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Parker in the seaside town of Portofino. There were plenty of photos of the whole family getting dressed up for many of the events surrounding the main party, but on Friday, Kim Kardashian snapped some great behind-the-scenes shots for the day.

The round-up photoshoot shows Kim, of course, looking stunning in her black lace Dolce & Gabbana gown. Kim wore embellished accessories made of green stones and gold inlays in a necklace around her neck, emphasizing her bodice that was visible under sheer lace.

In another photo she took with her daughter North West, who was dressed in black to match her mother. The 8-year-old wore a pair of large combat boots with a black and white printed long robe. North also had some Dolce & Gabbana on her for the wedding, and she’s carrying a gorgeous black handbag with a gold heart clasp. Around her neck was also a pendant hanging with a small cross.

Kim got a picture of her with North and sister Khloe Kardashian doing some mirror finishes, and then just one with Khloe, who wore an elaborate gold tiara.

But one of the most beautiful moments she shared was between North and her aunt Kourtney as the bride was led by her long white train. In the photo, Kourtney strokes North’s cheeks while giving her a loving smile. On the other side, she holds the hand of her son Reign Disick.

Kim also shared a photo of her sister walking with Parker and a photo from behind the couple at the altar as they take their vows. From this angle, the image of the Virgin Mary woven into Courtney’s veil is evident, and her Dolce & Gabbana mini dress sparkles through the pattern.

Kim commented on the post, “Kravis Forever.” Her Instagram Stories included some additional photos of Kurth and herself with their friends Domenico Dolce, Stefano Gabbana, and Joey Sequeira on the same day.

You may also like