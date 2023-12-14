Andre Brugger, a prolific and critically acclaimed actor whose strength and commanding presence earned him an Emmy Award for his role as a detective in the television drama Homicide: Life on the Street, brings laughs as the tough, sharp-tongued police chief on the street. The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” sitcom died Monday. He was 61 years old.

His death was confirmed Tuesday by his longtime publicist Jennifer Allen. Mr. Prager, who lived in New Jersey, died after a short illness, she said. It did not say where he died.

Exhibiting no-nonsense authority, Mr. Prager was a natural in police roles, which also included roles as a detective opposite Telly Savalas in the TV movie reboot of the 1970s police series “Kojak” in 1989 and 1990, and as another cop in “Hack,” a series about About a disgraced police officer who becomes a taxi driver’s bodyguard, it ran on CBS from 2002 to 2004.

However, Mr. Prager, a graduate of Stanford University who trained at the Juilliard School in New York, also enjoyed a fruitful and multifaceted career as a stage, film and television actor in roles that did not involve a badge or sidearm.