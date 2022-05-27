May 28, 2022

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial: Closing arguments in progress

After more than 100 hours of testimony over six weeks, closing arguments began Friday in the libel trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million over an op-ed she published in the Washington Post in 2018 in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic violence,” claiming that it caused him to lose the job. Heard opposed the $100 million in defamation charges.

Attorney Camille Vasquez He began making closing arguments for Depp.

“On May 27, 2016, Mrs. Heard entered court in Los Angeles, California, to receive any notice, and previous injunction against Mr. Depp, and in doing so, ruined his life by falsely telling the world that she was a survivor of domestic violence at the hands of Mr. Depp,” Vasquez said. . “Today, May 27, 2022, exactly six years later, we ask you to bring Mr. Depp back to his life by telling the world that Mr. Depp is not the aggressor Mrs. Heard said is and hold Mrs. Heard responsible for her lies.”

Heard’s attorneys, Eileen Bredehoft and Ben Rothenborn, also gave their closing arguments to the jury.

“The verdict against Amber here sends the message that no matter what you do as a victim of abuse, you always have to do more,” Rothenborn said. “No matter what you document, always document more. No matter who you tell, always tell more people. No matter how honest you are about your flaws and shortcomings in a relationship, you have to be perfect for people to believe you. Don’t send that message” .

Rothenborn added that there are “overwhelming” facts showing that Depp abused Heard.

Jurors hear 45 minutes of closing arguments for refutation before deliberations begin.

Amber Heard poses with her attorney, Elaine Breedhoft, on Friday.

Judge Benny Azcaret began his day by instructing jurors for their deliberations.

“You should not base your judgment in any way on sympathy, biased guesswork, or speculation,” Azcaret said. Your judgment should be based solely on the evidence and instructions of the court. Your judgment should be based on the facts as you find them and on the law you find in all these instructions.”

