July 13, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Production of 'Jersey Shore 2.0' has been discontinued, and OG Cast is furious

Production of ‘Jersey Shore 2.0’ has been discontinued, and OG Cast is furious

Roxanne Bacchus July 13, 2022 2 min read

More trouble for MTV and their new “Jersey Shore” project, as things really came to a halt less than a week into production… TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to “Jersey Shore 2.0” tell us that the new cast of co-workers were ready to abandon Atlantic City—the house was already stocked with cameras, lighting, and a security guard—when everything suddenly came to a halt.

Jersey Shore House

We’ve spoken with several people associated with the show who say one of the only explanations for suddenly pulling the plug would be a problem with the cast, either they’re not feeling energetic or there was a behavioral issue.

On top of that, we got pictures outside as of Friday that show the black SUV and production equipment, but over the weekend, our sources say it was fully packed and taken away. So, whatever went wrong, it was surprising.

MTV will only confirm that production has been “paused.”

Jersey Shore House

Interestingly… MTV has yet to announce who will be on “Jersey Shore 2.0” – which will supposedly feature a younger cast of OGs in SnookiAnd the Polly DAnd the the situationAnd the JWowAnd the VinnyAnd the Dina And the Angelina.

Tweet d pauly

Speaking of OGs, they’re probably very happy that “2.0” hit the skates… They made it very clear, they hate the concept.

When MTV announced the new project, the “Jersey Shore” stars hit the network, saying, “…we’re not supporting a release that will take advantage of our original show, our hard work and our originality to win viewers.”

We were told that the statement from the original stars had nothing to do with the pause in production.

See also  Taurus in July 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Zendaya is the youngest producer ever to be nominated for an Emmy

July 12, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel viewers urged to add a warning about the cancer story

July 12, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Watch Eddie Munson’s Stranger Things rehearse for the Metallica scene

July 12, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Production of ‘Jersey Shore 2.0’ has been discontinued, and OG Cast is furious

July 13, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The European Space Agency ends Russian cooperation with the ExoMars rover

July 13, 2022 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Knicks and Heat-Winters Among Possible Destinations for Jazz All-Star Ranger

July 13, 2022 Joy Love
9 min read

iPad Prime Day deal blog: Cheapest prices on Apple tablets

July 13, 2022 Len Houle