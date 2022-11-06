Salma Hayek took everyone’s breath away in this bold, huggable gradient dress at LACMA Gala.

When Salma Hayek Stepping onto the red carpet, all eyes are on her. Without fail, Hayek knows how to rock a bold ensemble that shows off her killer personality and impeccable sense of fashion – and this year’s long-awaited LACMA Art + Film Concert It was no different.

On November 5, Hayek, among many other listeners, arrived at the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala to support the growing intersection between art and cinema. Many of them arrived looking great and amazing, and Hayek was one of our absolute favorites of the night. See pictures below:

The Frida The star stepped out in a floor-length ombre gown Gucci This is suitable for a fairy tale. This olive and light terracotta dress perfectly accentuates her stunning curved look. Together with the tied dress, the OscarThe star nominee paired the look with matching gloves in the same fabric, along with dazzling white jewels on her waist and wrist.

As for her makeup, she kept her trademark sun-kissed glow, along with adding a touch of dark eyeliner and pink lipstick to add even more pop. She’s kept her hair in natural, gorgeous curls that give us serious Disney Princess vibes!

This dress reminds us of a Gucci ombre dress I rocked at LACMA last year. Remember the sparkling black and pink dress with a sweetheart neckline? We see a pattern here, and we’re obsessed with it (and hopefully you’ll keep it at LACMA next year!)

This year, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) honored sculptor Helen Bashjian, along with entertainment giant Park Chan-wook. co-chaired Leonardo DiCaprio And Eva Chow and backed by Gucci, everyone is still reeling from the insanely gorgeous red carpet ensembles we’ve seen!

