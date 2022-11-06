Logan Paul says he sustained serious knee ligament damage in a WWE match

Logan Paul’s widely praised performance by WWE this weekend has come at a cost.

Paul, a former YouTuber who is involved in boxing and now professional wrestling, announced Saturday night on social media that he tore his MCL, meniscus, and possibly ACL, in a WWE major match with Roman Reigns earlier in Saudi Arabia. The ad came with a picture of Paul raising his right knee and freezing.

Rupture of meniscus, MCL and possibly anterior cruciate ligament It happened in the middle of the match. Keep you informed 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/3v5tpBABCk – Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) November 6, 2022

The match was for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship and was won by Reigns, the defending champion, after nearly 25 minutes. Paul wrote that he tore a knee in the middle of the bout, which was also featured by his brother, Jake, the former YouTuber who last week beat former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in a pro boxing competition.

Paul, 27, received rave reviews for his outing against Reigns, considering it his third professional wrestling match. One perilous move came when he jumped off the top rope on Reigns, who was lying outside the ring on a table, all while Paul was filming a video with a mobile phone in his left hand. Paul made his WWE debut in April at WrestleMania and was signed to WWE, but not as a full-time actor.

In June 2021, Paul Floyd fought Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match, the winner of which was not announced.