November 6, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Logan Paul says he sustained serious knee ligament damage in a WWE match

Logan Paul says he sustained serious knee ligament damage in a WWE match

Roxanne Bacchus November 6, 2022 2 min read

Logan Paul’s widely praised performance by WWE this weekend has come at a cost.

Paul, a former YouTuber who is involved in boxing and now professional wrestling, announced Saturday night on social media that he tore his MCL, meniscus, and possibly ACL, in a WWE major match with Roman Reigns earlier in Saudi Arabia. The ad came with a picture of Paul raising his right knee and freezing.

The match was for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship and was won by Reigns, the defending champion, after nearly 25 minutes. Paul wrote that he tore a knee in the middle of the bout, which was also featured by his brother, Jake, the former YouTuber who last week beat former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in a pro boxing competition.

Paul, 27, received rave reviews for his outing against Reigns, considering it his third professional wrestling match. One perilous move came when he jumped off the top rope on Reigns, who was lying outside the ring on a table, all while Paul was filming a video with a mobile phone in his left hand. Paul made his WWE debut in April at WrestleMania and was signed to WWE, but not as a full-time actor.

In June 2021, Paul Floyd fought Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match, the winner of which was not announced.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Video: Jake Paul scores 2 ‘knockouts’ with brother Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel

November 6, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Douglas McGrath, playwright, director and actor dies at 64

November 5, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Derek Haas exits ‘One Chicago’ franchise, Wolf Entertainment

November 5, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Logan Paul says he sustained serious knee ligament damage in a WWE match

November 6, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

500 million years old fossils solve a centuries-old mystery in the evolution of life on Earth

November 6, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Video: Digital Foundry Technical Analysis of Persona 5 Royal On Switch

November 6, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Thousands rally in Peru to demand the resignation of leftist President Castillo

November 6, 2022 Frank Tomlinson