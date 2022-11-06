November 6, 2022

Video: Jake Paul scores 2 'knockouts' with brother Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel

Roxanne Bacchus November 6, 2022

Jake Paul did not score a knockout Anderson Silva, But he managed to bring out a pair of WWE Superstars during his in-ring appearance on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

The 25-year-old boxer ran to the ring to help his brother Logan Paul, who was competing in the main event against Roman Reigns in the card dubbed WWE Crown Jewel.

Once in the ring, Paul delivered a pair of “knockouts” to WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy and J. Uso, who are part of the same faction with Reigns.

It had long been expected that Paul would make some kind of appearance at his brother’s match after he traveled to Saudi Arabia to show support. Before the event, take a photo opportunity with the former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar.

While running into the ring, WWE Commentary spoke about Paul’s recent win over Silva as the popular YouTube star turned combat sports superstar went 6-0 in his career with a unanimous victory over the UFC legend.

As for Logan, he signed a WWE deal in 2022 and appeared regularly with the promotion, including his main event slot against Reigns, who is widely considered the current face of WWE.

Given Logan’s career with WWE, it seems more than possible that Jake will appear in future matches.

