Netflix Geeked Week 2022: Top Stories & Trailers

For the second year in a row, Netflix dedicates an entire week to showing new ads. Geeks Week is back for 2022And every day is a different topic. The series begins with TV shows on Monday, before moving on to showing movies and animations, Weird things, and games. Basically, there will be Much to track.

To save you some trouble, we’ll update this article daily with the hottest and most interesting announcements to make things easier to break down – so keep checking back for the latest trailers and offers.

Tim Burton is back doing Tim Burton things with this spin-off from Addams Family. The teasing doesn’t make much of the show, but it does give the first fitting glimpse of Gina Ortega in the title role. The series is listed as “Coming Soon”.

Fans of Mike Flanagan’s horror brand – which includes Chase Hill HouseAnd the Haunting Bly Manorand recently Midnight Mass Did you have any luck this Halloween? The showrunner’s next series, co-created with Leah Fong, looks to cause a lot of the same kind of horror when… midnight club It arrives on Netflix on October 7.

We still haven’t seen the show in progress, but there’s a new Netflix teaser piece It shows some of the artwork and designs behind the upcoming live-action adaptation.

This isn’t the first time we’ve caught a sneak peek Streaming live on Netflix vampire series. But the latest trailer offers something very important: a look at some terrifying undead dogs.

Finally, we’ve got a proper look at the live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s darling hypnotic. The new trailer is equal parts dark and dreamy, and it also comes with a bit of news: The show will hit Netflix on August 5th.

brief tease Guillermo del Toro’s intriguing cabinet

The first horror anthology teaser doesn’t show much of what you can expect, but it does detail some of the key names behind the project. While del Toro himself is the show director and executive producer, he has been able to recruit some notable writers and directors from films like mandyAnd the empty manAnd the paste or collect. In the meantime, El Easel reveals some new cast members: Eric Andre, Sofia Boutella, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Rupert Grint, Kate Micucci, and Charlene Yee. The series does not have a release date, but it is expected to start this year.

update on sweet tooththe second season

The Thrilling post-apocalypse adventure sweet tooth Returns for the second season. And while there’s no proper teaser trailer just yet, Netflix released a behind-the-scenes video confirming that filming is over. Netflix says a second season is “coming soon.”

The first teaser for season 3 of lock and key



lock and key It took a darker turn for its second seasonAnd, judging by the latest trailer, it looks like this trend will continue into Season 3. It looks like the generational story about the magic keys will be deadlier than ever, and the new teaser also marks the return of a very important villain. The third season will mark the end of the series, and will start on August 10th.

clip from Destiny: Winx Saga season 2

Ahead of its next season, Netflix released a short clip of Destiny: Winx Saga, focus on a new Earth fairy character named Flora. A season two premiere date hasn’t been set yet, but Netflix says it’s “soon.”

A first look at Season 2 of warrior nun



If you missed warrior nun When it premieres, this new trailer will show you a) why you need to catch up on season two right away and b) why you should be excited about season two. There is a lot of black magic and tense shooting, plus it looks like the honorary warrior nun can now walk on water. Season two is expected to hit Netflix sometime this winter.

Filming is over Shadow and bones season 2

We don’t have a trailer for Season 2 of Shadow and bonesHowever, Netflix confirmed that production has ended, so we’ll likely hear more news – including a premiere date – very soon.

existing Gets a trailer for season 4

Pick up Netflix existing – One of a surprisingly large number of shows about disappearing planes For the fourth season, she debuted a trailer for the series in Geeked Week. The broadcast also revealed the scale of the season: Season 4 will be split into two parts, each 10 episodes long, although we don’t have a premiere date yet.

We are all dead Renewed for season 2

Season 1 of We are all dead He did something cool: The zombie story was looking fresh and interesting. So it’s good to know A second season is in the worksalthough there are no details yet, nor a release time frame.

.’s first teaser 1899



1899 A mixture of mystery and horror, the first teaser reveals what could be a tense mixture. The period piece stars Emily Beecham, and comes from the creators of the German science fiction film dark. There is no word yet on when it will debut on Netflix.

Quick look at Umbrella Academy season 3

We’re not too far from the third season of Umbrella Academy – Coming to Netflix June 22 — but you can soften that wait with a short clip of the show, starring a former luxury hotel.