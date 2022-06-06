June 6, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Former bassist Bon Jovi and founding member Alec Jon Mithlash dies

June 6, 2022

NEW YORK (Associated Press) — Alec Jon Such, guitarist and founding member of the popular rock band Bon Jovi, has died. He was 70 years old.

On Sunday, the group announced the death of Schech, guitarist for the New Jersey band from 1983 to 1994. No details were immediately available about when or how those died. Publicist singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi did not immediately respond to messages.

‘It was original’ Bon Jovi wrote in a Twitter post. “As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was an integral part of forming the band.”

Bon Jovi credited such a thing with bringing the band together, noting that he was a childhood friend of drummer Tico Torres and brought guitarist and songwriter Richie Sambora to see the band’s performance. Like this he played with Sambora in a band called Message.

The New York-born band The Yonkers were a veteran figure in the burgeoning New Jersey music scene that helped bring Bon Jovi to life. As manager of the Hunka Bunka Ballroom in Surreyville, New Jersey, she booked as Jon Bon Jovi & The Wild Ones before joining the singer-songwriter squad. He played with Bon Jovi during the group’s heyday in the ’80s.

He left this band in 1994, when bassist Hugh MacDonald replaced him. He later returned to the band for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

“When Jon Bon Jovi called me and asked me to be in his band many years ago, I quickly realized how serious he was and he had a vision he wanted to lead us into,” Said like this in the induction Hall of Fame. “And I’m so glad I was a part of that vision.”

