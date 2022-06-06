Jennifer Lopez Receives MTV Generation Award for Passionate Acceptance; Thanks to the family, fans and even the naysayers (video)

Jennifer Lopez took to the stage at the MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday night to accept the Generation Award, and thanked everyone who helped her along the way — including some whose intentions were the opposite.

After the show played a montage of some of Lopez’s most popular shows, the multiple hyphenated began her talk with some reflections on her career.

“You know, I look at those movies and I see all the amazing people I’ve been blessed to know and work with. You’re only as good as the people you work with. And if you’re lucky, they make you better. I’ve been very lucky in that regard,” Lopez said. I’m not any of the women I’ve played, but there is a part of what is deeply true to me in each one of those characters. And since you can only create the truth if you really live it, I have a different kind of thank you list tonight.”

Lopez got emotional thanks to not only the people who were a part of her life in all the good ways but also those who frustrated her with the crafts she excelled in.

“I want to thank all the people who gave me this life; I want to thank the people who made me happy, who broke my heart; who were honest and who lied to me,” she continued. “I want to thank true love, and I want to thank the way I lied to myself because that’s how I knew I had to grow. I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong, and I thank my children for teaching me love.”

“I want to thank all the people who said to me in my face or when I wasn’t in the room because I can’t do it. I really don’t think I could have done without you. And I know I couldn’t have done it without the fans who watched the movies,” the cheers continued. from the audience.

When Lopez concluded her speech, she turned her attention to her longtime manager, Benny Medina, praising him for being there all along and one of her biggest supporters.

“I want to thank Penny Medina. He doesn’t like me talking about him. He likes to be in the background,” she said.

“But he’s more than just my boss. If there was one person who believed in me from the start, and the first time I played a rough little demo of a song I had written that day — he never let me stop believing in myself — it was him,” she said.

Lopez praised the city for being there when it was in its low moments.

“And there were times so low, I think I kept going for you more than myself because I love you,” she said, praising him for being “ride or die.”

Before leaving the stage, the star thanked MTV for her support over the years.

“Thank you for being such a great platform for all the artists. Especially to me over the years,” she said, asking her family at home to wait for dinner, as she was planning to go home by 7 p.m. PT.