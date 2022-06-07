June 7, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Prince Harry and Meghan release a new photo of his daughter Lillipet

Prince Harry and Meghan release a new photo of his daughter Lillipet

Roxanne Bacchus June 7, 2022 2 min read



CNN

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, released a new version their daughter’s picture Lillipet, after celebrating her first birthday on Saturday at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, UK, a family spokesperson said.

The spokeswoman said the couple “remain incredibly touched by the birthday wishes of their daughter, Lilibit Diana Mountbatten-Windsor,” adding that they were “stunned to learn that donations in her honor to World Central Kitchen (WCK) amounted to more than $100,000.”

“WCK is first on the front lines, providing meals in response to the humanitarian, climate and societal crisis. They are building resilient diets with local solutions. Recently, they have provided support in Uvaldi, Texas and Ukraine,” according to the spokesperson, who said the organization is “particularly close.” from their hearts.”

In the photo, Lilibet is sitting on the grass at her family’s home in the UK, wearing a blue dress and a white bow in her hair.

Like her brother Archie, Lilbitt apparently inherited her father’s red hair.

“Close family friend and guest Maysan Harriman, who attended this special Lillipet Day with his wife and children, captured the candid and spontaneous photo that the Duke and Duchess are delighted to share today,” the spokesperson said.

Additional details about Lillipet’s birthday celebrations have also been revealed, including that the baker who made her birthday cake, Claire Ptak, was the same one who made the cake for the Duke and Duchess. wedding cake in 2018.

Lillipet was named after her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry and Meghan traveled to the UK to celebrate Queen’s Jubilee, a four-day weekend to celebrate 70 years of the Queen’s unprecedented reign. Friday marked the couple’s first public appearance at a royal event in more than two years, when they attended a thank-you service for the king in the vicinity of St Paul’s Cathedral.

Watch Meghan and Harry arrive for the Jubilee Service

See also  Oscar 2022: John Travolta, Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson from Pulp Fiction reunite at the Oscars

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Netflix Geeked Week 2022: Top Stories & Trailers

June 6, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Former bassist Bon Jovi and founding member Alec Jon Mithlash dies

June 6, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Jennifer Lopez Receives MTV Generation Award for Passionate Acceptance; Thanks to the family, fans and even the naysayers (video)

June 6, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Prince Harry and Meghan release a new photo of his daughter Lillipet

June 7, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

New simulation shows how the early universe evolved within seconds of the Big Bang

June 7, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Ryan Fitzpatrick Tells The Story Behind His Shirtless Picture At The Bills Playoff | Buffalo Bills News | NFL

June 7, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

iOS 16 Lock Screen: How to Customize iPhone

June 7, 2022 Len Houle