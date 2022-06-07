Prince Harry and Meghan release a new photo of his daughter Lillipet





CNN

–



Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, released a new version their daughter’s picture Lillipet, after celebrating her first birthday on Saturday at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, UK, a family spokesperson said.

The spokeswoman said the couple “remain incredibly touched by the birthday wishes of their daughter, Lilibit Diana Mountbatten-Windsor,” adding that they were “stunned to learn that donations in her honor to World Central Kitchen (WCK) amounted to more than $100,000.”

“WCK is first on the front lines, providing meals in response to the humanitarian, climate and societal crisis. They are building resilient diets with local solutions. Recently, they have provided support in Uvaldi, Texas and Ukraine,” according to the spokesperson, who said the organization is “particularly close.” from their hearts.”

In the photo, Lilibet is sitting on the grass at her family’s home in the UK, wearing a blue dress and a white bow in her hair.

Like her brother Archie, Lilbitt apparently inherited her father’s red hair.

“Close family friend and guest Maysan Harriman, who attended this special Lillipet Day with his wife and children, captured the candid and spontaneous photo that the Duke and Duchess are delighted to share today,” the spokesperson said.

Additional details about Lillipet’s birthday celebrations have also been revealed, including that the baker who made her birthday cake, Claire Ptak, was the same one who made the cake for the Duke and Duchess. wedding cake in 2018.

Lillipet was named after her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry and Meghan traveled to the UK to celebrate Queen’s Jubilee, a four-day weekend to celebrate 70 years of the Queen’s unprecedented reign. Friday marked the couple’s first public appearance at a royal event in more than two years, when they attended a thank-you service for the king in the vicinity of St Paul’s Cathedral.