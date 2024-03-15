Meghan launches American Riviera Orchard brand amid royal family turmoil

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, launched an Instagram account on Thursday announcing a new venture, American Riviera Orchard, which appears to be a kitchen and lifestyle brand. Little is known about the brand other than a 15-second video featuring grainy footage of Meghan arranging roses and hydrangeas, standing in the distance in a black dress and cooking in what appears to be her kitchen in Southern California.

A representative for the Duchess confirmed her involvement with the project but declined to provide further details.

However, there is still evidence. a Brand application American Riviera Orchard, filed in early February, seeks trademark approval for a retail store that sells cookbooks, tableware, and an impressive catalog of spreads: “jellies and jams; marmalades; fruit preserves,” The list begins, in addition to “garlic-based spreads; Sesame-based spread, fruit and nut butter.

American Riviera Orchard's website displays its logo, a gold calligraphy logo, and an email subscription notifying you of upcoming products.

The announcement comes amid a week of wild speculation about Catherine, Princess of Wales, Meghan's sister-in-law, who apologized on Monday for publishing an edited photo of herself. The photo sparked a public relations scandal and sparked conspiracy theories about the princess's health since her abdominal surgery in January.