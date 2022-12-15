Sarah Michelle Gellar notes that Buffy the Vampire Slayer has a “highly toxic male group”

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends TheWrap’s 5th Annual Women of Power Summit. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

One of the most influential shows of its time, Buffy the Vampire Slayer has been under the microscope in recent years as its creator, Joss Whedon, He was repeatedly accused of “toxic” behavior on set. Series star Sarah Michelle Gellar publicly referred to the behind-the-scenes conflicts during a recent roundtable discussion at the recent Power of Women Summit hosted by The Wrap. The actress appeared on The Power of Storytelling: A Producers Roundtable buffy without mentioning the show or Whedon by name.

“For a long time, I was in a group that I think was known for being a very toxic group of males,” Gellar said. “So it was ingrained in my head that this is what all groups are like, that women were competing with each other — that if women became friends, we became very powerful, so you had to maintain that.”

She continued, “Now that I have had this opportunity to work with so many women and men who support women as well, I realize how easy this experience can be.” “Unfortunately, we’re still in that place where all of these departments often need to be women in order for us to have a voice.”

David Boreanaz, Alyson Hannigan, and Gellar on an episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Photo: 20th Century Fox Film Corp/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Reports on Whedon’s behavior behind the scenes buffy and its spin-off series, angelAnd the Last year, when Gellar’s co-star, Charisma Carpenter, Post a lengthy statement on social media She details her negative experiences with the Creator. Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working together on sets Buffy the Vampire Slayer And the angelWriting, Carpenter alleged that Whedon called her “fat” when she was pregnant with her son, and regularly “pitted people against each other to vie and vie for his attention and approval”.

In the wake of Carpenter’s revelations, Gellar posted a statement on Instagram distancing herself from Whedon. “While I am proud to be associated with Buffy Summers, I do not want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon,” Gellar wrote, adding, “I will be making no further statements at this time.”

The buffy News follows Ray Fisher claims ‘unacceptable’ Whedon behavior In the collection of 2017 Justice League, the DC all-star team-up film that the director took over after the original director, Zack Snyder, exited the film. In her statement, Carpenter revealed that she had been interviewed As part of Warner Bros.’s subsequent investigation.which ultimately concluded with Whedon leaving his own HBO series, Nevers.

earlier this year, Whedon sat with New York Magazine for his first major interview Ago buffy Allegations erupted. Speaking to Carpenter’s statement, the writer/director denied calling her “fat,” but admitted that he didn’t always act “cool” with her. “Most of my experiences with Charisma have been exhilarating and magical,” Whedon said. But he didn’t have much to say about his past or current relationship with Gellar, which indicates their continued breakup.