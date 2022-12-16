Warhammer 40,000 for Amazon – The Hollywood Reporter

Henry Cavill He may not be wearing a red robe, but he’s having a great new party.

actor who officially wed He hung up the Man of Steel’s cloak After Warner Bros. announced. It will enter a Superman’s new direction Thanks to DC Studio heads up James Gunn and Peter Safran, who stars in and executive directs the series adaptation Love Hammer 40,000the popular sci-fi wargame mini-game set in Amazon.

Amazon is in final talks over the rights to the game, which is being produced by Games Workshop, after months of negotiations and fending off rival companies that also sought the rights.

No writers or showrunners are attached, though Vertigo Entertainment is also attached to executive producer.

war hammer is closer to Dungeons and Dragons – Dice are involved in the gameplay – but also feature intricate miniatures that players can place and move around a battlefield or model-based world. Games Workshop in the 1980s made miniatures of the D&D The game was launched in 1987. It has grown to be the most popular mini-game in the world and has spawned several imitators.

The game spans 40,000 years into the future where things are really dark. Human civilization has stopped progressing and is in endless war with aliens and magical beings, with gods and demons in a theological caste system.

Humans constitute human authority, who are militaristic. The race of skeleton-like robots is known as the Necron. There is an elvish race known as the Aeldari as well as Orks; Tyrants are bad aliens. And the T’au is a blue-skinned alien race that might offer some hope.

Cavill is known to be a war hammer Fan figures and paints. With the project in such early stages — for iteration, Amazon hasn’t finalized the deal yet — this isn’t the next assignment for Cavill, who recently announced he’s step out of a leadership role at Netflix’s the magician.

But it’s an ambitious move for Amazon and could make for an epic show of scale because it combines elements of the broad sci-fi and fantasy genre as well as a cast of human and non-human characters.