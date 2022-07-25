Weekly horoscopes for the week of July 25 according to pieces

Kate Bush, Leo.

Thursday, new Moon The Leo invites you to live boldly, even in undesirable or uninspiring circumstances. If you’ve recently put your own needs and desires aside – in order to care for others, or to deal with crises, personal or societal, that the world still throws your way – this is your chance to take them back. Then, later that afternoon, Jupiter began retrograde. Over the next four months, the Planet of Growth and Luck will appear to be moving backwards across the sky. This is not the best time to make significant progress toward your goals, but it is an excellent time to reflect. Are you growing in ways that feel beneficial and authentic to your core self? If the answer is no, it may turn out that you are at a tipping point, ready for change. I know you’re not too late.

No one can avoid making mistakes once in a while, and you’ll mostly be safe with this. This week, though, you may find yourself making more of it like you used to. Perhaps you find that you have radically misjudged someone, or advocated a bold new business strategy that ends in failure. It’s normal to feel frustrated and frustrated with yourself, but you’re really doing exactly what you need to do. Mistakes mean that you’re trying, that you’re asking bigger and better questions, and that you’re brave enough to aim for something great. Don’t give up now.

It’s great to know that the people in your life need you. It reminds you that your work and care are appreciated, and that you play an important role in this interconnected world. However, the pressure of others’ expectations can be too much. If you are nervous this week, ask yourself if it You are They get adequate care, too. This does not mean that all relationships are transactions, or that you should keep a record of the emotional debt you owe. It’s just that, you can’t give forever without receiving love in return. Ask what you need.

Lately, your mind has been buzzing with a constant realization of how dangerous happiness is in your life. You are fully aware that everything that you have achieved and strived to achieve may fall apart, and everything that you love can be taken away from you. It’s an overwhelming and stressful mindset to maintain, so this week try to remember that the opposite is also true. If the good is impermanent, so are the bad things. If sweetness is not guaranteed, neither is greed and lack of heart. No conclusions are imposed. The future may be bleak, or it may be more beautiful than you can imagine.

It takes an openness and generosity of spirit, and a real willingness to engage with the world, to recognize the beauty that is all around you. You have this gift to discover what is better and more beautiful in others. The problem is that you can’t always see these same qualities in yourself. This modesty is impressive to a certain extent. But you deserve to allow yourself to be kind, too. You are already well aware of your weaknesses, with all the flaws you wish you could change. This week, find enough sympathy and affection in your heart to make some for yourself.

Desire to be loved by those around you is not silly or superficial. As you well know, it is important to think about the way your words and actions appear, to realize that you are part of a larger network of social contacts. However, at a certain stage it is possible to give great importance to other people’s opinions and impressions; You stop listening to your inner voice, let alone trusting it. This week, keep thinking about the feelings of those around you. But if their judgments prevent you from freedom or authenticity, it’s okay to prioritize yourself.

Sometimes you feel like you’re the only person who takes any of the world’s problems seriously. On social media, you see others enjoying their lives, laughing and joking as if nothing is wrong, and it’s as if they don’t care at all. It is a situation where you are not likely to be alone, to imagine yourself alone in your anxiety. This week, remind yourself that we don’t all deal with stress, fear or pain the same way, and that an Instagram post doesn’t tell the whole story. The masks people wear in public do not always reflect their true feelings. If you can start from the assumption that you are not alone, you will find that you have more allies than you think.

Even if you tend to feel upset this week, try to give others the benefit of the doubt. Not necessarily those in political office, but the ordinary people you meet throughout the day, with all their beautiful, confusing, and sometimes crazy humanity. Not because everyone is always good, or because as a good person you owe them your goodwill. Instead, everyone wins when we create opportunities for people to be good, honest, and brave. When you give others a chance to be their best self, they may take advantage of it.

Some people’s natural talents illuminate in times of change. Some shine brighter when they feel safer. It may seem unfair how everything keeps shifting, hampering your ability to imagine, let alone build toward a long-term future. But this week, don’t assume you’re completely out of luck. Keep in mind that you have gifts that you don’t know yet, because you didn’t need them before. Try to believe that you are where you want to be, and that you have important contributions to make – even if you are still figuring out what they are.

If it was up to you, you would always learn, grow and experience more and more of the world. But no one, not even you, can live in a state of continuous self-improvement. This week, pushing too far or too quickly is likely to cause you problems, drain your emotional resources and get you involved in projects and plays you don’t care about. It may feel like trying to do a little is unnatural. Do it anyway. You have been in motion for a long time; You deserve some time to do absolutely nothing.

These days, nothing is easy (not your job, not your friendships, nor your hobbies). The simplest tasks seem to require more effort than they used to be; There are very few activities that provide a direct sense of accomplishment. Adequate rest will help, but you also need reassurance that all this difficulty will be payable in the end, and that your efforts will not be wasted. This week, give yourself permission to indulge yourself or cut corners, in areas that don’t actually matter to you. Save your best energy for what’s most important, so that your work really pays off.

This week, you may consume the need to write your own story, to determine your future. If you’re not careful, you’ll spend all of your time whining and worrying, or accommodating a sense of control that remains elusive. No matter how hard you work, there are still doubts. No matter how much power you gain, there will be other people more powerful than you. So instead, put your energy into building relationships. The rewards of human contact can surprise you and change everything, and no one can take that away.

It is not easy to fight your fears. They are slippery and sly, stubborn like weeds. This week, through some kind of magic, you’ll get a glimpse of how strong you are, how awesome you are, and how weak the foundation of your insecurities actually is. You can love yourself boldly and generously without apology. This feeling may not last forever. Learning to treat ourselves properly is an ongoing process, one that we must learn over and over, but try to remember what this looks like. Don’t forget that this kind of love exists.

