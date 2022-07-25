Joni Mitchell delivers her first full-length live performance since 2002 | Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell She gave her first full live performance since 2002 at this weekend’s Newport Folk Festival. Mitchell, 78, joined country musician and friend Brandi Carlisle at the festival to perform Mitchell classics including A Case of You, Both Sides Now and Big Yellow Taxi. During the 13-song set, Mitchell also played the guitar solo from Just Like This Train.

Join it and Carlyle – who covered Mitchell 1971 album Blue In full – Marcus Mumford, Winona Judd, Blake Mills, Jess Wolff and Holly Lassig of Lucius’ Band, and Mitchell’s bandmates Phil and Tim Hansroth and Celeste Henderson: a live-action version of the special “Johnny Jam” nights that Mitchell has had at her Los Angeles home in recent years with The likes of Elton John, Bonnie Wright, and Herbie Hancock.

“I just realized, Johnny is the least nervous person here,” Carlyle told the audience.

In addition to renditions of Mitchell’s songs including Carey, Amelia, and Circle Game, the group also covered Summer Gershwin, Frankie Lemon’s Why Goonies Fall in Love and Leiber and Stoller’s Love Potion No 9. Watch Performance videos at Pitchfork and read the equip list below.

Mitchell’s last full live show was at Wiltern in Los Angeles on November 13, 2002. She last appeared at the 1969 Newport Folk Festival on the same bill as Arlo Guthrie and the Everly Brothers.

Since there is a file Cerebral aneurysm in 2015Mitchell has steadily returned to public life. She was present at a tribute party to celebrate her 75th birthday in 2018 and appeared on stage while other musicians performed Big Yellow Taxi blowing out the candles on her birthday cake.

To celebrate Blue’s 50th anniversary in June 2021, Mitchell shared a video thanking fans for “getting” an album that “originally came under a lot of criticism” — that is, her candid words were an exaggeration. she Featured in the Kennedy Center Honors A party in December 2021—telling reporters, “I swing all the time but I’m doing just fine”—she was among the patrons. In April, Mitchell was named Personality of the Year at MusiCares and gave a brief presentation at the ceremony to honor her.

Mitchell is also working on a series of archival editions to share demos, materials and covers he’d never heard of. the first, Joni Mitchell Archives Volume 1: The Early Years (1963-1967), released October 2020 and featuring a rare new interview by Cameron Crowe in liner notes.

in january, She removed her catalog from Spotify In solidarity with Neil Young, who has directed his management and company to remove his music from the streaming platform due to its support for Joe Rogan, whose podcast has been criticized by doctors for spreading misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccination.

“Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives,” Mitchell said. “I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical community on this issue.”

The complete list of Newport Folk Festival performances by Joni Mitchell

curry

come from the cold

help me

case for you

Big Yellow Taxi

Just like this train

Why do fools fall in love

Amelia

Love Potion No. 9

shine

the summer

Both sides now

circle game