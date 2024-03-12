March 13, 2024

X-Men '97 creator Beau DeMayo has been fired ahead of the premiere on Disney+

Roxanne Bacchus March 12, 2024 2 min read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 22: Beau DeMayo attends the Marvel Studios Animation Show during San Diego Comic-Con 2022 on July 22, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Getty Images for Disney

Beau DeMayo, showrunner and executive producer of the upcoming Disney+ animated series “X-Men '97,” has been fired ahead of its March 20 premiere. diverse He confirmed it.

DeMayo had completed work on seasons one and two of “X-Men '97” before his exit. He will not attend the series' Hollywood premiere on March 13. His Instagram account, which was previewing artwork and answering fan questions about “X-Men '97,” has also been deleted.

He wrote and produced “X-Men '97,” a continuation of the popular “X-Men: The Animated Series” that aired on Fox Kids in the 1990s. It's not clear why DeMayo was fired from “X-Men '97” so shortly before the premiere, but he will no longer be promoting the show or participating in future seasons.

DeMayo has also written about the Marvel and Disney+ series “Moon Knight” starring Oscar Isaac, and the upcoming feature film “Blade” starring Mahershala Ali. His other credits include “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” the Netflix live-action film “The Witcher” starring Henry Cavill, the animated film “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” and two animated shorts “League of Legends,” “Absolution “. And “before dawn.”

Several members of the original “X-Men: The Animated Series” cast return in “X-Men '97” more than 30 years after the series' finale. The new show picks up where the '90s Saturday morning cartoons left off: Professor Charles Xavier is believed to be dead, and his arch-rival Magneto has taken control of his last will and testament. The X-Men, consisting of Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Storm, Jubilee, Beast, Gamibit, Morph, Bishop and more, must fight new enemies in a world that fears them.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.

