WWE SummerSlam 2022 results: Logan Paul beats The Miz in a fun match

Logan Paul has taken his YouTube channel to great enough heights that he can grow a social network after a company like WWE would be eager to get a part. When he was open about working together, they put him in a tag team match with The Miz at WrestleMania and you didn’t know it, he looked so good!

Good enough that they ran into a corner where Miz turned on him and he was later signed to an actual contract. The outcome of this contract has always been a singles match against his former tag team partner and it happened tonight (Saturday, July 30, 2022) summerslam Pay-per-view (PPV) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

How would he perform in a one-on-one match on the big stage?

Damn good, indeed!

Naturally, we got a fun surprise when Tommaso Ciampa got involved and refused to leave when the referee threw him out. AJ Styles hit the scene at that point to get him out of there, battling through the crowd while Paul hits the massive forearm in the ring for a near hard fall.

It was a fun match!

They did a spot where Paul Miz hit a frog spray through the announcer’s table, but when he went to install him back in the ring, Marys jumped the apron. The Miz tried to take advantage of the opportunity but Paul moved and the Miz nearly hit his wife and gave Logan the opportunity to hit the skull-crushing finale for the count of three.

The crowds rushed for him.

What about that?

